The Islanders imploded at the worst time, ceding five third-period goals in a 6-4 loss to the first-place Capitals at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Ovechkin completed his second hat trick in two games with an empty-netter with 56 seconds remaining for his 692nd career goal. His first goal of the game tied him with Mario Lemieux for 10th place on the NHL’s all-time goal scoring list and he then passed him by two.

The Islanders (28-15-4) lost two of three on this three-game homestand, only beating the NHL-worst Red Wings. They are at Carolina on Sunday.

Jakub Vrana scored the winner for the Capitals (33-11-5) at 17:30 of the third after Tom Wilson deflected in defenseman Dmitry Orlov’s shot from the left point to tie it at 4-4 at 14:32.

The Islanders scored twice in the second period — one of their stronger periods this season — for a 4-1 lead. They came into the game 1-for-22 on the power play over their last 12 games, but Jordan Eberle banked in a shot off Holtby’s skate on the man advantage for a 3-1 lead at 9:31. Defenseman Devon Toews, who had two assists, completed a give-and-go with Leo Komarov by getting to the crease for a 4-1 lead at 17:25.

The Islanders also killed off three Capitals’ power plays in the second period.

Ilya Samsonov replaced Braden Holtby (19 saves) to start the third period and Carl Hagelin cut the Capitals’ deficit to 4-2 at 2:33 off a scramble at the crease.

Ovechkin cut the Islanders’ lead to one at 5:18. He dragged the puck through defenseman Scott Mayfield in the left circle, then banked it in off defenseman Ryan Pulock. Coach Barry Trotz used his timeout to try and settle the Islanders down.

Ovechkin, who had his 25th career hat trick in Thursday night’s 5-2 win over the visiting Devils, scored on a breakaway to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 10:22 of the first period.

Brock Nelson, with his team-leading 19th goal, tied the game at 1 at 13:11. The Capitals’ unsuccessfully challenged that the play was offside and put the Islanders on the power play. That became a five-on-three man advantage for one minute, 37 seconds when Hagelin was called for interference on Mathew Barzal.

But the Islanders, despite keeping the puck in the Capitals’ zone for the entire 1:37 and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler breaking his stick, mustered just two shots as they passed the puck around the perimeter.

Still, they went ahead 2-1 at 15:49 as Casey Cizikas’ intended feed to Derick Brassard at the crease banked in off the skate of Capitals defenseman Radko Gudas.