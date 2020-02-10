WASHINGTON —The Islanders held Alex Ovechkin without a goal, keeping him two shy of reaching 700. More importantly, they held a lead against the Capitals.

It earned them a 5-3 win over the Metropolitan Division leaders on Monday night at Capital One Arena to conclude a two-game road trip.

Anthony Beauvillier scored twice in the first period for the Islanders (32-16-6), who split the four-game season series with the Capitals as the road team won each time. Josh Bailey and Brock Nelson each had three assists and Thomas Greiss made 25 saves.

Barry Trotz improved to 4-0 in Washington as Islanders coach since leading the Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018.

The Capitals had rallied for five, third-period goals — Ovechkin had a hat trick — in a 6-4 win at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 18.

Braden Holtby was pulled after two periods in that game. Ilya Samsonov exited on Monday at 10:36 of the second period after allowing five goals on 20 shots for the Capitals (36-15-5), who were coming off a 7-2 loss to the visiting Flyers on Saturday.

The Islanders face the Flyers on Tuesday night at Barclays Center before starting a four-game Western road trip at Nashville on Thursday night.

The Islanders opened a 3-1 lead after one period, with defenseman Devon Toews cutting to the crease to take Bailey’s feed for a four-on-four goal at 18:06 and then just turning away without much of a celebration.

Toews had drawnTrotz’s ire for “poking the bear” in the last game against the Capitals for imitating Evgeny Kuznetsov’s unique, bird-like goal celebration after giving the Islanders a 4-1 lead late in the second period.

Kuznetsov left Monday’s game at 9:14 of the second period with an upper-body issue after Leo Komarov checked him into the side boards.

Komarov’s shot from the right circle through Samsonov’s pads — the Islanders’ 11th shot of the game — made it 4-1 just 45 seconds into the second period. Jordan Eberle’s top-shelf tip-in of captain Anders Lee’s feed made it 5-1 at 10:36 and ended Samsonov’s night in favor of Holtby (12 saves).

Holtby’s best save came as he denied a wide-open Bailey from close range on the rush at 16:10 of the third period to keep the Capitals within two.

Lars Eller made it 5-2 as he worked at the crease at 11:25 of the second period. T.J. Oshie’s power-play goal from the left circle – Ovechkin’s usual spot – made it 5-3 at 16:59 of the period.

Beauvillier had made it 1-0 at 3:30 of the first period, taking a feed from Bailey to complete a three-on-two rush. Beauvillier pushed it to 2-0 at 6:16 seconds after Samsonov was forced to make a point-blank save on Bailey as the Capitals fumbled the puck deep in their zone. Samsonov kept the Islanders from opening a three-goal lead with a sprawling save on Ross Johnston’s backhander at the right post at 10:23 and defenseman John Carlson cut the Capitals’ deficit to 2-1 at 12:55 with a shot from the right point that deflected off defenseman Johnny Boychuk’s knee. Ovechkin was battling with Boychuk for position in front of the crease and the goal was reviewed to see whether the puck had deflected off of him instead.

It was the closest Ovechkin came to a goal in the game.