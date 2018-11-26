For Barry Trotz, facing the Capitals for the first time since leading that franchise to its first Stanley Cup in June represents closure. For the Islanders, facing the Metropolitan Division leaders represents a good test of how far they’ve progressed under their new coach.

The Islanders bring a two-game winning streak into Monday night’s game at Barclays Center against the Capitals, who have won five straight.

“It is closure and a really good chapter in my life and the relationships,” Trotz said. “What we went through the last four years was pretty incredible in terms of the wins and losses, some of the hard times, some of the good times. We all shared that together. That’s why the bond will always be there forever with that group of young men.

“My whole deal right now is I’m trying to do the same thing with the young men on this side,” Trotz added. “It is closure. I’m a New York Islander. I’m not a Washington Capital.”

Trotz stepped down after four seasons as the Capitals coach on June 18 when the two sides could not agree on terms of a new contract. Trotz’s top assistant, Todd Reirden, the heir apparent to the job all season, was quickly named as the Capitals’ new coach.

Trotz brought Islanders associate coach Lane Lambert and director of goaltending Mitch Korn with him from Washington. All three will receive their Stanley Cup rings in the Islanders’ dressing room prior to the game.

“There’s a little presentation and I’ve got to come up with a little speech,” Trotz said. “I don’t have a speech. I always talk from my heart.”

The Islanders may have Matt Martin back in the lineup. The gritty left wing has missed 10 games with an upper-body injury and must be activated off injured reserve, but after Martin participated in the morning skate at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, Trotz said, “Yeah, there is a chance.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Center Casey Cizikas (lower body) also participated in the morning skate, marking the first time he’s skated with teammates since being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 15 with a lower-body injury.

“It indicates that he’s getting closer,” Trotz said. “He’s joined the group. I’m hoping he gets in a couple of practices and Casey will be right there.”

Goalie Thomas Greiss will make his third straight start after stopping 26 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Hurricanes in Brooklyn.

“It’s a good measuring stick,” Greiss said of facing the Capitals. “I think everybody is excited and it should be a good game.”

“That’s the team ahead of us right now, we know it’s a big game,” center Mathew Barzal added. “It’s a big game for Barry and Lane on our team, too. We want to get them the win. As a team, we want to get another win and keep this thing going. [Trotz] is excited and there’s just a little more added to it. This is his former team from last year, they’re the defending Stanley Cup champions and he wants to win. We want to help him get the W.”

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin (17 goals, 10 assists), has five goals and two assists in his five-game point streak. Goalie Braden Holtby will start after Pheonix Copley made 27 saves in Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Capitals have outscored their opponents 20-12 during their five-game winning streak.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (12-8-2)

Anthony Beauvillier-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Anders Lee-Brock Nelson-Jordan Eberle

Tom Kuhnhackl-Valtteri Filppula-Leo Komarov

Ross Johnston/Matt Martin-Tanner Fritz-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Thomas Hickey-Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech-Scott Mayfield

Thomas Greiss (8-3-1, 2.40 goals-against average, .928 save percentage)

Capitals (13-7-3)

Alex Ovechkin-Nicklas Backstrom-Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana-Lars Eller-Brett Connolly

Andre Burakovsky-Travis Boyd-Devante Smith-Pelly

Dmitrij Jaskin-Nic Dowd-Chandler Stephenson

Dmitry Orlov-Matt Niskanen

Michal Kempny-John Carlson

Christian Djoos-Madison Bowery

Braden Holtby (8-5-2, 2.86, .913)