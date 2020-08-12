The Islanders were clearly the stronger team five-on-five in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The problem was, they kept gifting the Capitals power-play opportunities.

But the Islanders survived their self-inflicted problems and dominated with a three-goal third period for a 4-2 win on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, with Josh Bailey scoring the shorthanded winner.

Game 2 is Friday night.

The Capitals went 2-for-7 on the power play but Alex Ovechkin was held without a point. The Islanders went 0-for-4 with the man advantage in a feisty playoff opener.

Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves and Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots for the Capitals.

Leo Komarov’s high stick on Ilya Kovalchuk put the Capitals on their seventh power play at 5:51 of the third period but, this time it worked to the Islanders advantage. Holtby misplayed a flip-in by Brock Nelson and Nelson was able to retrieve the puck and feed Bailey for a shorthanded goal to give them a 3-2 lead at 6:52.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anthony Beauvillier, open at the left post, made it 4-2 at 11:55.

The Capitals converted two of their three second-period, power-plays, with T.J. Oshie getting each goal.

First, he collected the puck for an open look from the left after a fortuitous bounce off the backboards to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 5:27 with Matt Martin in the penalty box for interference on Carl Hagelin. It was an unfortunate turn for the Islanders as Holtby denied both Martin and Casey Cizikas in tight just before Martin’s penalty.

Oshie then pushed the puck through Varlamov’s pads for a 2-0 lead at 11:18 as the Capitals crashed the crease with Jordan Eberle off for a hooking call on Oshie that negated an Islanders’ power play.

Oshie also denied Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s shorthanded shot at 16:55 of the second period after the puck got past Holtby.

Eberle brought the Islanders within 2-1 at 18:57 of the second period with a knuckling wrist shot from the high slot that managed to slip past Holtby’s glove.

That momentum carried through the second intermission as captain Anders Lee, with his first point of this postseason, muscled to the net to pound in a loose puck, tying the game at 2-2 just 51 seconds into the third period.

It didn’t take long for the physical play to start as the teams eschewed the typical Game 1 feeling-out period. They combined for 26 penalty minutes in the first period, including five roughing penalties and Lee fighting Tom Wilson at 17:13.

The Capitals’ burly top-six forward confronted Lee for flattening Nicklas Backstrom with a shoulder check at 2:37, which led to Lee and defenseman John Carlson, who returned to the Capitals’ lineup after missing all three round-robin games, each receiving roughing minors.

The Capitals took five of their seven, first-period shots on the man advantage but their power play was 0-for-3 over the first 20 minutes.

Yet the Islanders, held to two first-period shots, had the best chance but Nelson missed wide right on a wrist shot after maneuvering into the low slot at 18:50.

Backstrom finished the first period but missed the rest of the game.