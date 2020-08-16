The Islanders will be going for the sweep.

Mathew Barzal swooped over the blue line, cut to the crease and deposited a backhander at 4:28 of overtime as the Islanders beat the Capitals, 2-1, in Sunday’s Game 3 of their best-of-seven, first-round series at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Game 4 is Tuesday at 8 p.m.

A brilliant Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves, including two stops on Jakub Vrana’s breakaway 40 seconds before Barzal’s winner. Braden Holtby, easily playing his best game of the series, stopped 32 shots for the Capitals.

The Islanders dominated much of the game, certainly the five-on-five play, but went 0-for-5 on the power play while the Capitals were 1-for-2.

The Islanders had been outplayed in the first period of the first two games against the Capitals but came out dominant on Sunday, though an inability to do much with three power-play chances over the first 20 minutes kept them from opening up more than a one-goal lead.

The Islanders outshot the Capitals, 14-6, in the first period but managed just three shots on the man advantage, which was matched by the Capitals’ three shorthanded shots.

Captain Anders Lee, with his third goal in three games in this series, gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 14:50, getting to the right post and converting a deft blue-line feed from defenseman Adam Pelech. It marked the first time in the series the Islanders scored the first goal.

But the Capitals tied the game at 1-1 on their first power play as Evgeny Kuznetsov connected from the right circle at 5:50 of the second period after Leo Komarov and then Jean-Gabriel Pageau failed the clear the zone. The Islanders had just missed taking a two-goal lead 40 seconds before Jordan Eberle hooked T.J. Oshie at 5:10 as Holtby turned aside Pageau’s breakaway.

Tom Wilson missed wide on a shorthanded breakaway attempt and Varlamov stopped his rebound try at 11:55 of the second period.