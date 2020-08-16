Game 3: Islanders vs. Capitals
The Islanders face the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of their first round series in the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Toronto. The Isles lead the series, 2-0.
MORE PHOTOS
Game 2 photos: Islanders vs. Capitals Game 1 photos: Islanders vs. Capitals Isles vs. Panthers Game 4 photos Game 3 photos: Isles vs. Panthers Isles vs. Panthers Game 2 photos Photos: Islanders vs. Panthers Game 1 Photos: Islanders vs. Rangers exhibition game Photos: Isles training camp for Cup qualifiers See the progress on Isles' Belmont arena construction On location: NHLN recreates Nystrom and Tonelli's 1980 Cup winning goal Islanders-Rangers game photos Photos: Islanders retire John Tonelli's No. 27