The Islanders got the start they wanted against a team on the brink of elimination.

Not much else went according to plan after they built a two-goal lead. The Capitals prevented the Islanders from becoming the first NHL team to advance to the second round as Alex Ovechkin’s two-goal performance helped them rally for a 3-2 win in Game 4 of this best-of-seven series at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Capitals were the more physical team and the Islanders looked like a tired team by the third period as they were held to six shots over the last 20 minutes. They again won the special teams’ battle, going 1-for-5 on the power play while the Islanders were 0-for-5, leaving them 1-for-19 in the series.

And, surprisingly given the Islanders attention to their defensive structure over the first three games, the Capitals suddenly found time and space to operate in the offensive zone, often hemming the Islanders in with their cycle.

Game 5 will be Thursday with the starting time yet to be announced.

Whether key fourth-liner Cal Clutterbuck will be available may be in question. Clutterbuck did not return after defenseman Radko Gudas upended him coming into the Capitals’ zone at 15:25 of the second period. That ended a lengthy shift in the Islanders’ end with Clutterbuck on ice for two minutes, 39 seconds.

Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves while Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots for the Capitals.

It marked the second time in this postseason the Islanders have failed to complete a sweep. They also lost Game 3 of their best-of-five qualifier with the Panthers, 3-2, before closing out the series with a 5-1 win in Game 4.

Ovechkin, who also scored two goals in the Islanders’ 5-2 win in Game 2, gave the Capitals their first lead of the game, 3-2, at 3:40 of the third period, keeping the puck on a two-on-one rush and rifling a shot high on Varlamov from the right circle.

It moved Ovechkin into 18th place on the all-time NHL list with 69 career playoff goals.

Capitals coach Todd Reirden had seen enough by 9:16 of the second period, as Mathew Barzal’s goal as he got the puck back from defenseman Nick Leddy after rushing it up ice gave the Islanders a 2-0 lead.

Reirden read – yelled – the riot act to his players, who responded with a strong finish to the first period and a dominant second period to tie the game at 2-2.

The Islanders started the second period on the power play after Ovechkin retaliated against Casey Cizikas at 19:58 of the first period. But Barzal negated that by holding Lars Eller at 1:29 and that turned into a five-on-three when defenseman Scott Mayfield shot the puck over the glass for a delay of game at 2:04. The Islanders killed off the two-man disadvantage and T.J. Oshie hooked Jean-Gabriel Pageau at 3:09.

But Evgeny Kuznetsov skated around defenseman Adam Pelech and slid it past Varlamov at the crease to cut the Islanders’ lead to 2-1 at 3:35. Barzal headed right back to the penalty box 11 seconds later for holding defenseman Dmitry Orlov and Ovechkin’s power-play blast from the left tied the game at 2-2 at 5:29.

The Islanders spent the lead-up to Game 4 emphasizing the need for a strong start and executed their game plan early.

They held a 16-1 edge in chances, including shots on net, blocked shots and missed shots, through the opening 6:22 and the Capitals’ lone shot came shorthanded.

Pageau opened the scoring at 3:50, deflecting down Mayfield’s shot from the right point. Barzal made it 2-0 and Anthony Beauvillier also hit both the post and the crossbar from the right in the first period.