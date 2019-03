The Islanders host the Washington Capitals with sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division at stake on Friday, March 1, 2019, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Braden Holtby of the Capitals stops a scoring chance in the third period against Anders Lee of the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Thomas Greiss and Johnny Boychuk of the Islanders look on after the Washington Capitals scored their second goal of the third period at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders commits a goaltender interference penalty during the third period against Braden Holtby of the Capitals at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals celebrates his third-period goal against the Islanders with teammate T.J. Oshie at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Thomas Greiss of the Islanders looks on after the Capitals scored their second goal of the third period aat NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Tom Kuhnhackl of the Islanders scores a first-period goal past Braden Holtby of the Capitals at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders gets tangled with Brett Connolly of the Capitals during the first period at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Josh Bailey of the Islanders battles for the puck during the first period against T.J. Oshie and Jakub Vrana of the Washington Capitals at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders skates against Matt Niskanen of the Capitals during the first period at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders gets tangled with Brett Connolly of the Washington Capitals during the first period at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders plays the puck against Travis Boyd of the Capitals during the first period at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Ross Johnston of the Islanders battles against Michal Kempny of the Capitals at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Carl Hagelin of the Capitals plays the puck during the second period against Tom Kuhnhackl of the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Alex Ovechkin of the Capitals and Jordan Eberle of the Islanders battle for the puck during the second period at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Thomas Greiss of the Islanders defends the net in the second period against the Capitals at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Thomas Greiss of the Islanders makes a save in the second period against the Capitals at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, March 1, 2019.