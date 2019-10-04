They traveled from Prince Edward Island to see the Islanders’ regular-season opener against the Capitals on Friday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. But Noah Dobson’s parents will have to wait to see their son’s NHL debut.

The 19-year-old defenseman, selected 12th overall in 2018, was a healthy scratch in favor of Johnny Boychuk. Coach Barry Trotz said the decision was partly based on the Islanders’ opponent and partly because Dobson is still feeling the effects of unspecified soreness that cut short his practice on Tuesday.

Dobson had a strong training camp but the Islanders also kept him on the roster because he is not AHL eligible and were not convinced returning him to his junior hockey team — the only other option — would not further his development.

“This is Game 1, he’s going to be playing,” Trotz said. “He’s just coming off a little bit of an injury. We’re not hurrying him. We’ll have a good plan and that plan will be internal. He will get proper reps, proper ice time, proper training. We’re not going to do anything to stifle his development.”

Dobson said he understands it’s hard to make the NHL and even harder to remain.

“I’m grateful I have the opportunity to be where I am,” Dobson said. “It’s a dream to play in the NHL and the first step is getting on an NHL roster. So that’s where I’m at now. I’m just going to continue to work hard and hopefully be able to play in a game soon.”

Isles files

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Forwards Ross Johnston and Tom Kuhnhackl were the other healthy scratches…Trotz tied Islanders’ Hall of Famer Al Arbour for the third-most games coached in the NHL at 1,607…Islanders starter Semyon Varlamov and counterpart Ilya Samsonov are the last two goalies to be selected in the first round by the Capitals.