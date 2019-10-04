TODAY'S PAPER
The Islanders and Washington Capitals are facing off at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 4, 2019.

New York Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle brings the puck up ice in front of Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson during the first period of the game at the NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle flips the puck over the stick of Washington Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler during the first period of the game at the NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) brings
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas brings the puck up along the boards agaiinst Washington during the first period of the game at the NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

New York Islanders defenseman Devon Toews (25) scores
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islanders defenseman Devon Toews scores as the puck slips under the pads of Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov during the first period of the game at the NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

New York Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

New York Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle with the shot on goal as Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen defends during the first period of the game at the NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Islander celebrate with New York Islanders defenseman Devon
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Islander celebrate with New York Islanders defenseman Devon Toews after his score to tie the game during the first period of the game at the NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

New York Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

New York Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle stops the puck with his body during the first period of the game at the NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier brigns the puck around Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen during the first period of the game at the NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

