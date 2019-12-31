WASHINGTON – Semyon Varlamov provided just enough defense for the Islanders.

The goalie made 35 saves, including all 17 shots he faced in a lopsided third period, and the Islanders concluded the decade and a three-game road trip with a 4-3 win over the Capitals in a New Year’s Eve matinee at Capital One Arena.

The Islanders (25-10-3), who went 2-1-0 on the trip, pulled within six points of the first-place Capitals (27-9-5) in the Metropolitan Division.

Casey Cizikas scored twice for the Islanders and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored two for the Capitals, who skated six-on-four for the final minute with Braden Holtby pulled for an extra skater and defenseman Scott Mayfield off for tripping T.J. Oshie.

Holtby made just 18 saves for the Capitals, facing just four shots in the third period.

Kuznetsov, open in the slot for Oshie’s feed as the Islanders continued to struggle in their defensive zone, gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead just 44 seconds into the second period after defenseman Adam Pelech turned the puck over.

But the Islanders converted on defenseman Radko Gudas’ turnover, as Matt Martin fed Cizikas to the crease to tie the game at 3-3 at 4:27 of the second period. Tom Kuhnhackl, extending his point streak to three games and with a goal in his second straight game playing on Mathew Barzal’s top line, gave the Islanders a 4-3 lead from low in the left faceoff circle at 12:34 of the second period.

The Islanders started strong, keeping the play in the Capitals’ zone and taking a 2-0 lead at 10:39 of the first period before their defensive effort slipped. Brock Nelson snapped a shot past Holtby after defenseman Nick Leddy dropped the puck for him. Cizikas had made it 1-0 at 7:13 with a between-the-skates tip of defenseman Scott Mayfield’s shot from the right point.

But Kuznetsov got free at the crease and stickhandled around Varlamov after taking a feed from defenseman Dmitry Orlov for his first goal to bring the Capitals within 2-1 just 14 seconds after Nelson’s goal. Tom Wilson, also getting space to operate at the crease, redirected Nicklas Backstrom’s feed to tie the game at 2-2 at 14:17 of the first period.