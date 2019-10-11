RALEIGH, N.C. — The fourth line has not yet been the identity setter for the Islanders that coach Barry Trotz came to rely on so heavily last season. And, on Friday night against the Hurricanes at PNC Arena, the trio wasn’t even intact.

Center Casey Cizikas missed his first game with an unspecified issue that kept him from practice both on Monday and Thursday and left him as the only Islander not to participate in Friday’s morning skate.

Cizikas, asked about his health on Tuesday, responded, “Good, good, good,” but did not take further questions on the subject.

So, it’s left to speculation as to whether Cizikas’ issue is impacting the line’s ability to set the tone with its energy and physical play. He has one assist in three games. Left wing Matt Martin had the final goal in a 5-2 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday, a game in which the entire team played surprisingly soft. Cal Clutterbuck entered Friday looking for his first point.

“I think they’ve gotten away from their identity a little bit, to be honest,” Trotz said. “They know it. We talked about that [Thursday] as a group. We’ve got to get back to a little bit of an identity. We’re not what we think we are. Let’s get back to what we can be.”

Leddy out

Defenseman Nick Leddy, who also sat out Thursday’s practice with an unspecified issue but did participate in Friday’s morning skate, missed his first game of the season. That forced right-shooting rookie Noah Dobson to move to his off-side paired with right-handed Johnny Boychuk.

Leddy has played in all the regular season games four times in his first eight NHL seasons.

Isles files

Left wing Ross Johnston was the healthy scratch…Saturday’s game against the Panthers at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum is the first of 11 back-to-back sets for the Islanders.