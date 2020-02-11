The Islanders expect everything to be close in this playoff push, professing to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations.

So, it wasn’t surprising to see their early three-goal lead evaporate, especially with the Islanders playing most of the game without sparkplug center Casey Cizikas.

But when it got most uncomfortable, the Islanders responded.

2:36

Defenseman Ryan Pulock’s slap shot with 40.4 seconds left in regulation and Leo Komarov’s empty-netter with 3.8 seconds left earned the Islanders a crucial 5-3 win over the Flyers on Tuesday night at Barclays Center, their lone home game in a stretch of seven games, with both teams playing on back-to-back nights.

The Islanders (33-16-6) maintained their hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division, improving their recent run to 5-1-2. They moved three points ahead of the Flyers (31-19-7), who are still on an 8-3-1 run.

The Islanders were coming off Monday night’s 5-3 win at Washington over the Metropolitan Division leaders while the Flyers beat the visiting Panthers, 4-1.

Semyon Varlamov made 35 saves, including 13 in the third period. But Sean Couturier tied it at 3-3 at 18:28 with Brian Elliott (20 saves) off for an extra skater.

Still, of equal, if not greater, importance to the Islanders is the potential loss of the identity-setting Cizikas, one of their top penalty killers, who had to be helped off the ice without putting weight on his left leg at 3:23 of the first period.

He and the Flyers’ Ivan Provorov collided along the side boards and the defenseman’s skate blade appeared to slice into Cizikas’ leg. The Islanders’ fourth line is already missing Cal Clutterbuck, still out indefinitely after his left wrist was slashed by Patrice Bergeron’s skate on Dec. 19 at Boston. Clutterbuck underwent surgery the next day for tendon repair.

Even without Cizikas, the Islanders managed to kill off two Flyers power plays in the third period after Brock Nelson held Sean Couturier at 9:26 and Mathew Barzal (three assists) was forced to hook James van Riemsdyk at 12:16 to prevent a scoring chance. Varlamov made two saves on each man advantage.

Josh Bailey, who had three assists in Monday’s first period, opened the scoring 7:45 into the game as his one-timer off Barzal’s feed tipped off Tyler Pitlick’s stick and over Elliott’s blocker. Fourth-liners Matt Martin and Leo Komarov – who had helped Cizikas off the ice –executed a perfect give-and-go off a two-on-one rush as Martin made it 2-0 at 11:13 of the first period.

Jordan Eberle pushed it to 3-0 at 15:36 of the first period, knocking in the rebound following Barzal’s backhander.

But the Flyers scored twice within two minutes, 22 seconds in the second period to cut the Islanders’ lead to 3-2. Travis Konecny used Komarov as a screen to connect from the left circle at 9:34 and defenseman Robert Hagg knocked in the long rebound of Claude Giroux’s shot to pull the Flyers within one at 11:56. Varlamov needed to make a pad save on Michal Raffl’s shorthanded breakaway at 10:18 of the second period to preserve that lead.

Konecny should have tied the game at 11:34 of the third period as he had a wide-open look on the weak side as he had position at the crease. But his redirection went off the left post and Varlamov then stopped Couturier’s follow.