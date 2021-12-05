TODAY'S PAPER
Former Islander Derek King, now Chicago's interim coach, happy to see UBS Arena

Chicago interim head coach Derek King, top, watches the scoreboard during the third period of an NHL game in Chicago on Nov. 26. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Derek King spent the first nine-plus seasons of his NHL career with the Islanders. Now Chicago’s interim coach, he remembers initially being awed by the size of Nassau Coliseum during his first training camp in 1985, describing the suites and the locker room as "gorgeous."

"Coming from the OHL, it’s a big step," said King, who is positioning himself nicely to have the interim tag removed and get the job full time. "Then, after a while, you go to all these other rinks when you’re playing and you go back to home and you’re like, ‘Oh, when are they going to build a new rink?’ It had that mothball smell to the carpets. But it was a great place. It was an awesome place. I went there as a boy and left as a man."

King, who took over behind the bench for fellow ex-Islander Jeremy Colliton on Nov. 6, coached his first game against the Islanders on Sunday night at UBS Arena.

He met his wife during his time on Long Island and added he still has a lot of family members in the area. King was also expecting some buddies to be at UBS Arena, wearing his old Islanders’ jersey, "screaming things and making me look like an idiot."

King said he’s pleased the Islanders finally have their new $1.1 billion home.

"I’m just happy the rink and the Islanders are back on Long Island and not in Brooklyn or going somewhere else," King said. "I’m happy for the fans."

No negative

Casey Cizikas, the lone remaining Islander in COVID-19 protocol, has yet to test negative. Cizikas entered protocol on Nov. 27 and missed his third game on Sunday.

Said coach Barry Trotz, "It will probably be the 10 days [of quarantine] and then we’ll see where he is."

