ST. PAUL, Minn. – Casey Cizikas missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury as the Islanders faced the Wild on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center. Islanders coach Barry Trotz knows he has a potential issue trying to compensate for the invaluable fourth-line center’s absence.

Leo Komarov, who plays mainly on wing, started again in Cizikas’ spot in between Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck. Tom Kuhnhackl again drew in on third-line center Valtteri Filppula’s left wing.

Trotz prefers Komarov on the wing but the Islanders, organizationally, are not particularly deep in centers.

“What Casey does is he’s sort of a drive-train on that line,” Trotz said. “He brings us a different energy and he’s productive. You miss him in the middle. Leo is not as productive in the middle. Leo is really good on the walls and getting on people. Leo has done it a little bit but it doesn’t come naturally to him all the time.”

The Islanders list Cizikas, who suffered what Trotz described as a strain during pre-game warmups for Saturday afternoon’s 2-1 loss at Detroit, as day-to-day.

But it’s likely Trotz will need to search a small candidate pool for other options if Cizikas misses much more time. On the Islanders’ roster, left wing Anthony Beauvillier has played in the middle. At Bridgeport (AHL), Stephen Gionta, Tanner Fritz or inexperienced Otto Koivula might be considerations.

Isles files

D Johnny Boychuk remained a healthy scratch for the second game as Trotz stuck with the same lineup from Saturday, leaving rookie Devon Toews paired with Thomas Hickey. Boychuk appeared to hurt his left shoulder against the Flyers on March 9 and has missed four games in all . . . Fs Michael Dal Colle and Ross Johnston, and Ds Luca Sbisa and Dennis Seidenberg remained healthy scratches.