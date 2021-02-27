Cal Clutterbuck was out of Saturday's lineup after sustaining an undisclosed injury Thursday against the Bruins.

Trotz said Clutterbuck was day to day but underlined his importance to the Islanders identity line.

"I think he’s really a security blanket for Casey (Cizikas) and Marty (Matt Martin)," Trotz said of his fourth-liner. "They like to get real physical. It’s not that Cal doesn’t like to get physical, but I think he just compliments that line really well. When they’re really getting on people, I think he’s the guy who's defensively conscious for them and it compliments him because he’s physical, he’s got a good hockey IQ and gets under people’s skin, which, when you get that line doing their sort of role within that line, they’re quite effective. He’s a very important player for us."

Clutterbuck missed 30 games last season after getting slashed with a skate. The Islanders went 12-12-6 in that stretch.

"We miss him when he’s not in," Matt Martin said. "I think it was Leo (Komarov) who was playing with us for a while there last year and he plays a similar game, so it’s kind of next man up mentality. Injuries are part of the sport and we find a way to win games with whoever is in the lineup."

Schneider out

Cory Schneider remained on the non-roster IR after his 14-year-old nephew was killed in a house fire. The family is soliciting donations via GoFundMe.