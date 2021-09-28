PHILADELPHIA — Cory Schneider did not log a minute last season for the Islanders and, if all goes according to plan, he’ll remain the organization’s third goalie option behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin while dressing for its AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

But Schneider, the Devils former No.1 netminder before hip injuries slowed his career, wants to prove he can still contribute in the NHL. He made his first preseason start for the Islanders on Tuesday night against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

"About a year and a half out since my last (NHL) game so I’m feeling pretty fresh right now, not a lot of wear and tear," Schneider said in his first public comments as an Islander. "There were some injuries along the way and it takes time to come back from them and to get your confidence back. Sometimes you feel like you’re not there 100% or you’re not sure you can do the things you used to be able to. I think that’s behind me now."

The Devils bought out the final two seasons of Schneider’s seven-year, $42 million deal on Oct. 8, 2020 and Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello has now signed Schneider to a second one-year deal. Lamoriello, then the Devils’ boss, acquired Schneider from the Canucks moments before the 2013 NHL Draft at Prudential Center to eventually be Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur’s successor in New Jersey.

But Schneider, 35, has played just 39 NHL games — and 25 more in the AHL — after undergoing hip surgery following the 2018 playoffs. His last NHL game was on March 6, 2020 when he made 31 saves in the Devils’ 4-2 win over the Blues.

Last season, when teams could keep an extra goalie on a taxi squad, Schneider dressed as a backup for the Islanders seven times in the regular season and once in the playoffs without entering a game. He played two games for Bridgeport, allowing eight goals on 43 shots.

"He’s one of the most incredible teammates and human beings I’ve ever been around," said Kyle Palmieri, a teammate with both the Islanders and Devils. "He’s always in a good mood and always positive. I was there for all the stuff he dealt with, with the injuries in Jersey and the long road back. It shows a lot of his character, how he shows up and carries himself."

Palmieri noted how Schneider mentored Mackenzie Blackwood, his eventual successor as the Devils top goalie.

"I’m expecting to do well and be sharp," Schneider said. "I felt good at the end of last season and in camp so far. I just want to build some momentum and feel good about my game. You never know what’s going to happen throughout the course of a long season. Even though it’s an exhibition game, it’s still a big game for me."

Notes & quotes: Defenseman Bode Wilde, the lone player in the Islanders’ organization not to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, was loaned to Vasterviks IK in Sweden’s second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan.