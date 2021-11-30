TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

No announcement on whether Islanders can resume activities Wednesday after COVID-19 outbreak

Islanders players practice drills during training camp at

Islanders players practice drills during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

There was no announcement from either the Islanders or the NHL on Tuesday whether the team would be able to resume practicing on Wednesday – and presumably play on Thursday – after having two games postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

That shouldn’t be interpreted as good or bad news, just a function of the team waiting for the all-clear on its Tuesday testing.

The NHL shut down all team activities after the team’s last practice on Saturday when Casey Cizikas became the eighth player to test positive for COVID-19.

The Islanders’ next scheduled game is Thursday night against the Sharks at UBS Arena. The last-place Islanders have lost their first four games at their new, $1.1 billion home and eight straight overall.

Sunday night’s game against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden and Tuesday night’s road match against the Flyers were postponed. No makeup dates have been announced.

The Islanders needed three straight days of no additional positive tests – starting on Sunday – to get the green light to resume team activities.

In addition to Cizikas, Anders Lee, Josh Bailey, Ross Johnston, Kieffer Bellows and defensemen Adam Pelech, Andy Greene and Zdeno Chara have all tested positive. Bailey, the first to test positive on Nov. 16, resumed skating with the Islanders on Saturday.

Three unidentified non-playing members of the organization also tested positive. All members of the organization have been vaccinated.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Max Scherzer reacts after striking out San Francisco
Mets in good, if incomplete, shape as baseball lockout seems imminent
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez runs on his two-run
Yankees tender contract to Gary Sanchez
Javier Baez is nearing a $140 million, 6-year
Mets say bye to Baez, set Gsellman free, hear from Lucchesi
Head coach Tom Thibodeau of the Knicks greets
Thibodeau not discussing timing of Walker's benching
Nets guard James Harden talks to referee Pat
More shooting, passing? It's Harden's dilemma with Nets
Daniel Jones of the Giants runs with the
Neck strain may cost Daniel Jones his next start
Didn’t find what you were looking for?