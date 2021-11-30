There was no announcement from either the Islanders or the NHL on Tuesday whether the team would be able to resume practicing on Wednesday – and presumably play on Thursday – after having two games postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

That shouldn’t be interpreted as good or bad news, just a function of the team waiting for the all-clear on its Tuesday testing.

The NHL shut down all team activities after the team’s last practice on Saturday when Casey Cizikas became the eighth player to test positive for COVID-19.

The Islanders’ next scheduled game is Thursday night against the Sharks at UBS Arena. The last-place Islanders have lost their first four games at their new, $1.1 billion home and eight straight overall.

Sunday night’s game against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden and Tuesday night’s road match against the Flyers were postponed. No makeup dates have been announced.

The Islanders needed three straight days of no additional positive tests – starting on Sunday – to get the green light to resume team activities.

In addition to Cizikas, Anders Lee, Josh Bailey, Ross Johnston, Kieffer Bellows and defensemen Adam Pelech, Andy Greene and Zdeno Chara have all tested positive. Bailey, the first to test positive on Nov. 16, resumed skating with the Islanders on Saturday.

Three unidentified non-playing members of the organization also tested positive. All members of the organization have been vaccinated.