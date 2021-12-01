TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders return to practice after COVID shutdown

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz addresses the team

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz addresses the team during training camp at the Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Sept. 25. Credit: Brad Penner

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
It’s game (back) on for the Islanders.

Or, at least, a practice on Wednesday afternoon. That, presumably, is a good indication the Islanders will be able to resume their season on Thursday night against the Sharks at UBS Arena after having their previous two games postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The NHL shut down all team activities following the team’s last practice on Saturday when Casey Cizikas became the eighth player to test positive for COVID-19.

Sunday night’s game against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden and Tuesday night’s road match against the Flyers were both postponed. No makeup dates have been announced yet.

The Islanders needed three straight days of no additional positive tests – starting on Sunday – to get the green light to resume team activities.

In addition to Cizikas, captain Anders Lee, Josh Bailey, Ross Johnston, Kieffer Bellows and defensemen Adam Pelech, Andy Greene and Zdeno Chara have all tested positive. Bailey, the first to test positive on Nov. 16, resumed skating with the Islanders on Saturday.

Three, unidentified, non-playing members of the organization also tested positive. All members of the organization have been vaccinated.

The last-place Islanders have lost their first four games at their new, $1.1 billion home and eight straight overall.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

