GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Islanders finally snapped their goal drought at 166 minutes, 46 seconds and had several chances to score more. But they still lost their third straight on this four-game Western road trip.

The Coyotes won, 2-1, on Monday afternoon at Gila River Arena, spoiling defenseman Andy Greene’s debut with the Islanders after the Devils' former captain was acquired on Sunday for minor-league defenseman David Quenneville and a second-round pick in 2021.

The Islanders (33-19-6) conclude the trip on Wednesday night against the Avalanche as goalie Semyon Varlamov (30 saves) makes his first return to Colorado since signing a four-year, $20 million deal as an unrestricted free agent.

Antti Raanta was brilliant for the Coyotes (30-24-8) in stopping 25 shots.

Greene started with Ryan Pulock as coach Barry Trotz expects to use the left-shooting veteran much as he did Adam Pelech before the top-pair blueliner suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury on Jan. 2.

And Greene’s first shift as an Islander extended to penalty-killing time as Brock Nelson was called for hooking defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson just 23 seconds into the game.

He notched his first point with his new team as Anthony Beauvillier redirected his shot from the left boards to bring the Islanders within 2-1 at 6:42 of the third period.

The Coyotes had gone ahead 2-0 at 3:53 of the third period as Conor Garland got behind defenseman Scott Mayfield at the left post to redirect Christian Dvorak’s feed. Dvorak had won the faceoff from Leo Komarov after Komarov had iced the puck.

Clayton Keller’s shot from the high slot deflected off defenseman Nick Leddy to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at 4:58 of the first period.

The Islanders hit the crossbar or the post three times in the game and there was a review that confirmed a no-goal call against them at 2:50 of the second period. Defenseman Devon Toews' feed deflected across the goal mouth with Jordan Eberle and Anders Lee lurking. The puck nearly crossed the line but Raanta managed to get his left skate on it before the puck fully went over the red stripe.

Raanta also turned aside Nelson’s breakaway at 6:03 of the third period.