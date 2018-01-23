GLENDALE, Ariz. — The frustration was palpable in the visitors’ room on Monday night. The Islanders played a roaring third period after being put on their heels by the league-worst Coyotes, but they left too much to chance to grab two points.

Nick Cousins jammed in his second goal of the night 2:21 into overtime, sending the Isles to a 3-2 loss in a game in which they thought they did enough to win despite a three-shot first period.

“I didn’t hate our game,” Jordan Eberle said. “You look at the standings and they’re not getting the results, but they’re playing loose. I’ve been there. You’re down in the standings and you can play that way. They’re a dangerous team.”

The Isles’ Anthony Beauvillier scored two goals to give him eight in the last seven games. His second, at 2:53 of the third period, tied the score at 2-2 after a dominating shift by his line.

The Isles had been outshot 14-3 in the first period and out-attempted 24-9, falling behind on a bad-angle goal by Cousins that snuck through Jaroslav Halak.

Beauvillier pulled the Isles even at 34 seconds of the second period. He raced off the bench to replace Anders Lee, who had broken his stick. During that exchange in the opening half-minute of the period, the Isles were playing four-on-five and Halak had to make two alert stops. Josh Bailey grabbed the puck off the second save and led Beauvillier down the ice. His initial shot was stopped, but Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta left the rebound behind him. Beauvillier pounced and tucked it home.

Brendan Perlini gave Arizona a 2-1 lead at 9:52 of the second.

The Islanders had some frustration with referee Marc Joannette, who missed Clayton Keller’s stick going into Scott Mayfield’s mouth in the second period. Mayfield ended up tripping Keller and getting the only penalty at 6:55.

“He came over and told me he missed it,” Doug Weight said. “At least he’s honest. I was hoping someone else saw it.”

After Beauvillier’s second goal, the Islanders were in charge. Raanta made 17 of his 32 saves in the third period and OT, including a stop on John Tavares just before Arizona won it.

“We had four or five great opportunities to win it,” Weight said. “We didn’t start great, they kinda swarmed us. But we threw a lot of good things at them in the second and third. OT is a crapshoot.”

The Coyotes are headed to a sixth straight trip to the draft lottery and likely will have the best chance at the No. 1 overall pick, but they have a hold on the Isles at home, having won six of the past seven meetings between the teams in Arizona. The Islanders have scored one goal or been shut out in four of those games.