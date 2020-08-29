Derick Brassard wasn’t happy. But he understood what he needed to do once he was re-inserted into the Islanders’ lineup for Saturday night’s 3-1 win in Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

“The last couple of days was tough for me,” Brassard said after logging 11:27 on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third line and doing all the work to set up Leo Komarov’s winner with 5.1 seconds left in the second period. “Nobody wants to miss games or be a healthy scratch. But we have great depth in the organization. There are a lot of guys watching that helped us this year.”

It was Brassard’s first appearance in this second-round series after three games as a healthy scratch. The more physical Ross Johnston, a healthy scratch Saturday, took Brassard’s place for the Islanders’ clinching Game 5, 4-0 win over the Capitals in the first round.

“It’s just good to be out there, to help the team,” Brassard said. “I’m trying to be good on the forecheck. I’m trying to create turnovers. I’m trying to put pressure on the defense.”

Brassard has four assists in nine postseason games.

Moment of solidarity

Game 3 was preceded by a moment of solidarity with a sign proclaiming, “We Skate For Black Lives,” highlighting the players’ decision not to play the previous two days.

A video of postseason moments when players have protested, either by kneeling or through words, ended with a message that “Black Lives Matter” must stand out.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock also delivered a video message.

“Our goal as we move forward is that no matter the color of your skin or your sexual orientation, you feel comfortable playing the game of hockey,” Pulock said. “We want equality for everyone.”

Vigneault’s statement

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault did not take questions during his pregame media access. Instead, he read a self-written, four-minute prepared statement pushing back against the criticism he’s faced in media outlets and on social media following his comments on Wednesday and Thursday in which he admitted he was not aware of a wave of social protests among athletes that started in the NBA.

“My honesty, my integrity, my social commitment, for some reason, has been pushed to the forefront,” Vigneault said. “I am guilty of not checking up on what was going on in the world and the NBA. But I am a good person. I believe in equality. I believe in social justice. I want to be part of the solution. I want to help society in any way I can.

“We all have our part to do moving forward to help society fix these issues. Maybe we can all start by being good to one another.”

Notes & quotes

Jordan Eberle had two assists … It marks the first time the Islanders have won more than one game in the second round since 1993 … Flyers forward Scott Laughton had an assist in 12:58 after being a healthy scratch in Game 2 … Forward Michael Raffl was out of the Flyers’ lineup for the first time in the series.