Islanders go for season sweep of Devils

NEWARK – The Islanders can sweep the regular-season series from the Devils for the first time since 2014-15 on Thursday night at Prudential Center.

More importantly, they can snap their 1-1-2 mini-slide as the Islanders battle to remain in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders, coming off Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss at Boston, hold a two-point lead over the second-place Capitals, who host the Avalanche on Thursday night.

The Islanders, 16-4-2 overall since Dec. 15, have won the first three games from the last-place Devils. That includes Thomas Greiss’ 35-save effort in a 3-0 win at Barclays Center on Nov. 3 and a 4-3 overtime win at New Jersey on Nov. 23 as Mathew Barzal scored the winner. Captain Anders Lee had two goals in a 4-1 win over the Devils at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 17.

“The Islanders, they play a big, strong, heavy game,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “They’re strong along the wall, strong at the net fronts. They compete hard.”

Islanders coach Barry Trotz is expected to juggle the left wings on his second and third lines, moving rookie Michael Dal Colle up to play with Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey while dropping struggling Anthony Beauvillier to skate with Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov.

“Sometimes, a line goes a little stale and you try to shake it up a little bit,” Trotz said. “Get them out of the rut. Give them a little bit of a different focus.”

Beauvillier, without a point in his last four games and with just one goal and two assists in his last 13 games, had four goals and an assist skating with Filppula and Komarov over a three-game stretch Nov. 15-21. That included Beauvillier’s first hat trick in a 7-5 win over the Rangers in Brooklyn on Nov. 15.

“He played good with us,” Komarov said. “He had had a little bit of a tough stretch, then he scored a couple of goals and got more confidence. I think it’s pretty easy to play with me and Fil. We just do simple things. You don’t have to do anything fancy. He just needs to keep working. He’s young. You’re going to have some downhills and some uphills in your career.”

Greiss is expected to start for the Islanders while Cory Schneider will make his first appearance since Dec. 14 after being out with an abdominal strain then having a conditioning stint with Binghamton (AHL). Schenider’s last NHL victory was Dec. 27, 2017.