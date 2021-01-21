Brock Nelson had expressed optimism earlier in the day that the Islanders’ offense was on the verge of clicking after totaling just one goal in the last two games.

The Islanders proved him right with a cohesive team effort in Thursday night’s 4-1 win over the Devils at Nassau Coliseum.

Jordan Eberle scored two goals as his top line with a focused Mathew Barzal and captain Anders Lee set the pace early. The defensemen provided strong support on the attack, with Noah Dobson notching two assists. And the power play went 2-for-3 after entering the game 2-for-17 over the first three games.

The Islanders also had Josh Bailey in the lineup after the second-line right wing was forced to miss Wednesday’s practice as he made a one-day appearance on the NHL’s COVID-19-absence list. The Devils, though, did not have No. 1 goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who had gone 2-0-1 with a 1.90 goals-against average and .948 save percentage in the Devils’ first three games, as he wound up on the league’s protocol list.

Scott Wedgewood (31 saves) took the start for Blackwood as the 28-year-old journeyman made his 25th career appearance and first since Feb. 13, 2018, with the Coyotes.

Still, Wedgewood kept the Devils in the game into the third period.

But Eberle’s power-play goal made it 3-1 at 1:56 of the third period. Dobson’s errant shot ricocheted off the lively backboards and directly onto Eberle’s stick low in the right circle, where he lifted it past Wedgewood.

The Devils were then called for (way) too many men at 3:44 and Nelson, setting up in the high slot, deflected defenseman Nick Leddy’s shot from the blue line for a 4-1 lead at 5:16.

The Islanders also received a third straight strong start from goalie Semyon Varlamov (30 saves).

Varlamov had shutouts in each of his first two starts, including Monday’s 1-0 win over the Bruins in the home opener. But Nathan Bastian, skating to his right and shooting back the other way from the high slot, finally beat Varlamov as the Devils closed to 2-1 at 2:10 of the second period.

Varlamov’s shutout streak of 142:10 was the eighth longest to start the season in NHL history and the longest since the Wild’s Darcy Kuemper went 164:02 to begin 2014-15. The Maple Leafs’ Lorne Chabot, at 213:55, had the league’s longest such streak, to start the 1930-31 season.

Varlamov stopped the other 12 shots he faced in the second period as the Devils pressured the Islanders after spending much of the first period in their own zone.

Wedgewood kept the Devils within one by turning aside Bailey’s shorthanded try at 9:57 of the second period, then denying Nelson’s tip-in try at 15:40 and moving to his left to get a glove on Matt Martin’s one-timer at 16:13.

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 4:43 of the first period, skating into the right circle as he took a feed from Bailey and snapping a blistering shot over Wedgewood’s shoulder into the upper, far corner.

Barzal also got the secondary assist as Lee sprung Eberle to the crease, where he lifted a backhander past Wedgewood to make it 2-0 with 20.9 seconds to go in the first period. Barzal nearly converted a tip-in try at the crease at 14:21 as he consistently made a concerted effort to skate hard to the net.

Barzal and his linemates combined for eight of the Islanders’ 15 first-period shots as the Devils were outshot 11-2 over the first 12:25.

The teams complete this home-and-home series on Sunday night at Prudential Center.