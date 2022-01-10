Islanders expect to play Thursday -- until they're told otherwise

As the Islanders have learned over and over this season, nothing is set in stone when it comes to the NHL schedule until the game is actually played.

So, while the Islanders are planning and preparing to finally resume play against the COVID-19-impacted Devils on Thursday night at UBS Arena, there’s still some wariness until the puck drops.

"That’s the first thing that comes to mind," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said after Monday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. "But we’re preparing for Thursday. I think the league has a pretty good handle on it so they’ll make a call and we’ll go from there."

The Devils’ home game against the Lightning on Monday night was postponed with nine of their players in COVID-19 protocol after defenseman Damon Severson and forward Janne Kuokkanen were added to the list on Sunday. Jesper Bratt and Nathan Bastian had entered COVID-19 protocol on Saturday.

"Our approach is we’re playing Thursday, regardless," Zach Parise said. "Until we get told the game is off, which hopefully it’s not going to be, we’re gearing up to play."

The Islanders have not played since a 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Oilers on Jan. 1. If the Islanders do play Thursday, it will end a barren stretch of only three games over 25 days. The Islanders still have nine postponed games to reschedule.

"Ideally, we need to play," Trotz said. "We’ve practiced enough. The guys, they’re ready to go. They want to play. They’re getting a little tired of practicing and we need to get some games in, plain and simple. We can’t be 10, 11, 12 games behind everybody else."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders (10-12-6) were 12 points out of a wild-card spot at the start of Monday’s play and have played four fewer games than any other Eastern Conference playoff contender.

Battling back into playoff contention will be a daunting task for the Islanders when they do start playing games again.

They have gone 5-2-4 since Dec. 7 and are fully healthy except for top-pair defenseman Ryan Pulock (long-term injured reserve/lower body). Trotz said he breaks down seasons into three-game segments, with the goal of always getting at least four of those six possible points.

"That probably still applies," Trotz said. "But just worry about the game in front of us. For us, more than anything, it’s get to our [style of] game and the only way you get to it is Thursday, against New Jersey."

Or, if not Thursday, whenever the Islanders do play again.

No timetable for Pulock's return. Monday marked eight weeks since Pulock, initially expected to miss four to six weeks, was injured. Trotz said Pulock has been skating on his own, but there’s no timetable for him to rejoin the team. "He’s still in his protocols in terms of his timeline," Trotz said. "I know that he’s been seeing the doctor and going through all the stages, all the imagery, all that. When they say he’s ready to pop over to the group, then I’ll have an update."