Islanders vs. Devils: At long last a game

At long last, it’s a game day for the Islanders.

They’ll face the Devils on Thursday night at UBS Arena, ending a stretch of just three games in 25 days and playing for the first time since a 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Oilers on New Year’s Day.

"I think the preparation has been there," Josh Bailey said. "When the puck drops, it’s just trying to get that first shift in, trying to get off to a fast start. Really get your legs under way, maybe get a bump early. It’s the cliché stuff that we talk about in those situations. We’ve all been through it before in different points of your career, if you’ve been out for a bit or situations like this, so you use those experiences to draw from and be ready to go."

It starts a busy stretch of 11 games in 20 days for the Islanders, though, as they and the rest of the NHL have found out this season, things are subject to change because of COVID-19. The Islanders (10-12-6) have played the fewest games in the league and still have nine games that must be rescheduled.

Coach Barry Trotz will miss his second straight game as he entered COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday. He was absent from the Islanders’ bench against the Oilers as his mother, Iris Helen Trotz, passed away in Dauphin, Manitoba that day.

The Islanders did not practice on Wednesday but have had seven practice sessions since their last game. They also had a stretch in late October and early November during their season-opening 13-game road trip of playing just one game in 10 days, followed quickly by a stretch of one game in seven days.

So, at least the last-place Islanders are well rested for their uphill task of getting back into playoff contention. They are seven points behind the seventh-place Devils in the Metropolitan Division but have played eight fewer games than their local rival.

"You have to approach it that way," Bailey said. "It is what it is. You just accept it and you try to use it to your advantage the best you can. I think we’ve done that but we’re looking forward to get back there and play some games."

The Devils are going through their own COVID-19 outbreak and had Monday night’s home game against the Lightning postponed with nine players in protocol.

Forwards Andreas Johnsson, Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich have all been activated from the list. But No. 1 goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was placed in COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday, a day after rookie backup Akira Schmid was added to the list.

As a result, the Devils expect to start 27-year-old journeyman Jon Gillies in net. He’s played in 14 NHL games for the Flames, Blues and Devils since 2017 with a lifetime 2.75 goals-against average. Coach Lindy Ruff said Wednesday that whoever backs up Gillies would have "zero NHL experience."

Notes & quotes: Defenseman Grant Hutton was added to the Islanders’ taxi squad from their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.