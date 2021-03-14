NEWARK – The Islanders learned prior to Sunday’s 3-2 four-round shootout win over the Devils at Prudential Center that invaluable center Jean-Gabriel Pageau was placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

Then, Noah Dobson was a late scratch after taking pre-game warmups and the team announced during the game the defenseman had also been added to the league’s protocol list.

The Islanders actually started the game one player short on the bench as Sebastian Aho, who had also taken pre-game warmups, rushed to get ready for his first NHL game since March 18, 2018. The Islanders also nearly lost gritty fourth liner Cal Clutterbuck, who was helped to the team’s room at 11:16 of the second period after colliding with Miles Wood. But he returned for the third period.

Still, the Islanders (19-6-4) extended their winning streak to nine games and their overall run to 11-0-1 with a three-game sweep of the slumping Devils, who lost their 11th straight at home.

Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves as coach Barry Trotz alternated him with Semyon Varlamov for the 10th straight game. Anthony Beauvillier kept the shootout alive in the third round and Oliver Wahlstrom scored the decisive goal. P.K. Subban’s apparent winner for the Devils 27 seconds into overtime was negated after a video review because Jesper Bratt was offside.

Pageau becomes the first Islanders’ player to miss a game this season because of COVID protocols. Josh Bailey was on the list on Jan. 20 for one day for contact tracing reasons but did not miss a game.

The Islanders were already missing captain Anders Lee, who was placed on long-term injured reserve on Sunday after injuring his right leg in Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Devils at Nassau Coliseum and had his ironman streak of 295 games – the third longest in Islanders’ history – snapped in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Prudential Center.

Coach Barry Trotz’s makeshift lineup on Sunday also included Austin Czarnik, called up from the taxi squad, in Pageau’s spot as the third line center. Leo Komarov also replaced Michael Dal Colle on that line’s left wing.

Kieffer Bellows, Lee’s replacement on top-line center Mathew Barzal’s left wing, opened the scoring at 4:18 of the first period from the low slot after he scored twice in the third period on Saturday, is first points of the season after he hadn’t played since Feb. 18. Aho’s initial shot deflected in off Bellows.

Janne Kuokkanen’s power-play goal at 5:12 tied the game at 1. But Brock Nelson beat the first-period buzzer, turning at the right wall and floating a knuckler past Scott Wedgewood (32 saves) with 1.7 seconds remaining for a 2-1 lead.

The Islanders were turnover prone in the second period with Yegor Sharangovich tying the game at 2 from the high slot at 16:04 after Aho’s giveaway.