Devon Toews just seems like more of a veteran since he’s a little more than two months shy of turning 26. But the defenseman has been on the Islanders’ roster for just under a calendar year.

He returned to American Airlines Center for Saturday night’s game against the Stars for the first time since making his NHL debut in the building on Dec. 23, 2018. Toews has been in the lineup for every Islanders’ game since that first game.

A concussion to Thomas Hickey prompted Toews’ call-up.

“When you come in a little older, a little more mature, not necessarily game mature but a little more mature as a person, I think you can handle things a little easier,” coach Barry Trotz said.

The slick-skating Toews is an offensive-minded defenseman adept at skating the puck up ice and a fixture on one of the Islanders’ power-play units.

It has allowed Trotz to have three pairs balanced with a stay-at-home defender and a more offensive-minded blue liner. The left-shooting Toews is paired with Scott Mayfield.

“His skating ability allows him to be an offensive threat and push the envelope a little bit more,” Trotz said.

However, Toews did enter Saturday without a point in his previous eight games and with two goals and nine assists in his first 28 games.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Isles files

Thomas Greiss got the start as the franchise record of alternating goalies to start the season extended to 28 games. But Trotz repeated he’s now willing to start either Greiss or Semyon Varlamov in consecutive games based on performance. “I said we’ll get to that point and then open up it up a little bit, the thought process,” Trotz said. “Opening it up doesn’t mean I have to change it…” Michael Dal Colle and rookie defenseman Noah Dobson were the healthy scratches.