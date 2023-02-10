Islanders' Alexander Romanov says he needs to improve everywhere

This was not run-of-the-mill self-questioning.

This was an unflinchingly honest self-assessment.

During a post-practice discussion about his first game in Montreal against the Canadiens since the Draft Day trade which brought him to the Islanders, defenseman Alexander Romanov was asked to analyze his game.

The questions were essentially throwing raw, red meat to a hungry dog, and Romanov, who finished -1 with two giveaways in 14:26 of the Islanders’ 6-5 loss to the Canucks Thursday night at UBS Arena, pounced.

“I need to improve my game every day,” Romanov said. “D-zone, breakouts, the blue line. Everywhere.”

The defenseman’s brutal self-examination was similar to his team’s assessment of their performance against old friend Anthony Beauvillier and the Canucks during and after Friday’s late-morning practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

“Last night didn’t sit well with anyone in here,” Anders Lee said. “Definitely frustrating. [But] it’s over and now we have an opportunity to go into Montreal and play a great hockey game and start something new here.”

Entering Saturday’s matinee at the Bell Centre, the Islanders (27-23-5) have earned 59 points in 55 games, which is an average of 1.07 points per game. Over the course of an 82-game season, it puts them on a pace to finish with 87.9 points.

The NHL introduced the current playoff format — in which the top three finishers in each division plus two wild card teams in both conferences — in the 2013-14 season. With the exception of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic shortened seasons which caused the NHL to reconfigure its playoff format, the teams who earned the Eastern Conference’s two wild card berths have averaged 99.5 and 96.7 points.

Currently Washington (27-20-6) is holding the East’s first wild card berth with 60 points and Pittsburgh (25-16-9) has the second — and final —berth with 59 points. Even though they each have the same number of points, the Penguins have a .590 points percentage compared to the Islanders’ .536.

Perhaps most important of all, Washington has two games in hand on the Islanders, while Pittsburgh has five.

So now would be an optimal time for the Islanders to go on an extended winning streak. And, yes, they are aware of the standings. But, no, they are not obsessing about what the teams around them are doing on a nightly basis.

“You know what’s going on,” Lane Lambert said with a chuckle. "You should know what’s going on. But all we can do again is take care of ourselves. That’s really the only focus. But you’re definitely aware of where you’re at.”

During the brisk half-hour practice, the lines mostly remained intact from Thursday night with the exception of third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau being out for an undisclosed reason. He was replaced on the line by Ross Johnston.

Lambert did reconfigure his defense pairs. The top pair of Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock remained together, but the second pairing consisted of Sebastian Aho and Noah Dobson, and the twosome of Romanov and Scott Mayfield were the third pair. Samuel Bolduc and Parker Wotherspoon were the extras.