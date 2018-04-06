DETROIT — A myriad of questions will confront the Islanders once this season thuds to its conclusion following Saturday night’s game against the Red Wings, the team’s first visit to the new Little Caesars Arena.

One of them, presumably, will be the fate of Doug Weight, the former Islanders captain who grew up in the Detroit area and is completing his first full season as an NHL coach.

“I’ve got to do more,” Weight said following Thursday night’s 2-1 win over the Rangers in the home finale at Barclays Center. “I feel for the fans and the players in that room. I want to go back to work with my head held high but I’ve got to be better and we’re going to start working on that as soon as Sunday rolls around.”

The Islanders (33-37-10), who did not practice on Friday, got off to a promising 16-8-2 start and can finish the season with their first three-game winning streak since Jan. 7-15. Still, they are just 5-12-4 since Feb. 19, will miss the playoffs for the second straight season and finish in one of the bottom two spots in the eight-team Metropolitan Division.

Last season, Weight took over for the fired Jack Capuano on Jan. 17, 2017 on an interim basis and the Islanders finished 24-12-4, missing the playoffs by one point.

There’s no doubt Weight is still growing into his role behind the bench.

“We’ve got to be better,” Weight said. “Since I’ve been doing this, the coach probably gets a little too much credit. But the blame, there’s a million excuses you can have. I don’t believe they should be used. I think it wasn’t good enough. I wasn’t good enough.”

The list of offseason issues for the Islanders includes whether captain John Tavares, an impending unrestricted free agent, will re-sign with the franchise that selected him first overall in 2009 and whether general manager Garth Snow, on the job since July 18, 2006, will be allowed yet more time to try and right the Islanders.

The Islanders have made the playoffs four times under his leadership and won just one round, in 2016.

Both Snow and Weight are scheduled to meet the media, possibly on Monday, after conducting exit meetings with the players.

Weight, though, sounded optimistic on Thursday night he will be back with the Islanders.

“We worked, as a staff, and I worked hard,” Weight said. “I have to be better. I feel very confident that we will be as a team and I will be. We’re a skilled team and we’re a good team. We should be a playoff team. Failure rips your heart out. I have a lot of passion for the game and I want this organization to do well and I want to help them succeed.

“We have to pound it into them and find a way to be more consistent,” Weight added. “We don’t belong where we are right now.”

Note: Defenseman David Quenneville, an Islanders’ seventh-round pick in 2016, agreed to a three-year, entry-level deal after four seasons with Medicine Hat (Western Hockey League).