Barry Trotz glanced over the final scoresheet and matched an Islanders’ mistake to each of the Ducks’ goals.

“They get a power play because we take a penalty up ice,” the coach said. “We give up a shorthanded goal. A goaltender exchange, we could’ve just let our defensemen handle it but we didn’t break it out. The next one we went back with the puck. Everybody went north but the guy with the puck went south. The last one, we had it two feet inside the red line having a dominant shift and we threw it back in the middle and turn it over because our forwards are heading north and our defense put it south and there’s too much separation.”

So, the Islanders got the result they deserved in a 6-5 shootout loss on Saturday afternoon at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. That makes it back-to-back uncharacteristic high-scoring games at home after Tuesday night’s 8-3 loss to the Predators.

“The Nashville game is an outlier,” Trotz said. “This one was a lot on us. We didn’t manage it as well as we could. From a special teams standpoint, we were fine. Our five-on-five was fine, except for some decision making at inappropriate times.”

Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves in his second straight start after making 27 saves in Thursday night’s 3-2 shootout win at Boston. That snapped the franchise-record goalie rotation with Thomas Greiss at 33 games.

John Gibson stopped 28 shots for the injury-riddled Ducks (15-17-4), who also beat the Islanders, 3-0, at Anaheim on Nov. 25 but had won just three of 10 since then.

Jakob Silfverberg scored the decisive shootout goal immediately after Josh Bailey kept it alive for the Islanders in the third round.

The Islanders (23-8-3), who announced earlier in the day Cal Clutterbuck, a key penalty killer, was out indefinitely after surgery to repair wrist tendons, killed off three of four power plays. Max Comtois tied the game at 1 at 16:27 of the first period on the man advantage because Derick Brassard took a bad tripping penalty against Sam Steel in the offensive zone.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders also went 2-for-3 on the power play, including Ryan Pulock’s left-circle blast to tie the game at 5 at 13:19 of the third period.

“I think we played a pretty good game but we made some very costly mistakes,” Pulock said. “It was self-inflicted.”

The Islanders got a goal and two assists from defenseman Nick Leddy, who gave the Islanders a 4-3 lead at 14:15 of the second period off Brock Nelson’s feed. Nelson also tied the game at 2 with a power-play goal at the crease at 17:50 of the first period.

The Islanders’ top line of Mathew Barzal centering captain Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle was dominant in the offensive zone. Barzal’s breakaway goal as he was sprung by Lee tied the game at 3 at 9:20 of the second period and he set up Lee’s goal to open the scoring at 1:50 of the first period. Eberle had two assists.

Yet Leddy, Barzal, Eberle and Lee were all minus-2.

“I thought my line could have had four or five and, as a team, we could’ve had eight or nine,” Barzal said.

“That line was flying,” Trotz said. “Each had two points but they’re minus-2. We’re in the winning business, not the points business.”

Sam Carrick’s shorthanded goal put the Ducks ahead 2-1 at 17:03 of the first period. Adam Henrique regained a 3-2 lead for the Ducks at 5:23 of the second period. Silfverberg tied the game at 4 just 26 seconds after Leddy’s go-ahead goal and defenseman Cam Fowler made it 5-4 at 10:19 of the third period.

Said Lee, “At times tonight we were just a half step slow.”