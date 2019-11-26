ANAHEIM, Calif. – The franchise-record streak of gaining at least one point in 17 straight games is over. Now the Islanders are dealing with their second losing streak of the season.

Plus, they were shut out for the first time as they generated fewer and fewer dangerous shots in the final two periods of a 3-0 loss to the Ducks on Monday night at Honda Center. The Islanders are 0-1-1 on this three-game California swing, which will end Wednesday night against the Kings in Los Angeles.

The Islanders (16-4-2) had gone 15-0-2 since their last loss in regulation, a 5-2 defeat at Carolina on Oct. 11.

The Ducks (11-11-3), who entered the game on a 1-5-3 skid, clinched the game with two goals in 71 seconds late in the third period. Defenseman Cam Fowler made it 2-0 from the left circle at 13:13 and Ondrej Kase scored at 14:24 on a shot from the right circle that Thomas Greiss (20 saves) should have been able to save.

The Ducks’ John Gibson made 26 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 19th of his career.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 10:26 of the second period as Ryan Getzlaf, who had won an offensive-zone faceoff, was credited with an unassisted goal after Jordan Eberle knocked the puck into his own net.

Uncharacteristically, the Islanders were knocked off a good share of pucks in the period, particularly in their own end. Greiss kept it a one-goal deficit at 16:01 as he stopped Nicolas Deslauriers – who fought defenseman Scott Mayfield in the first period – at the crease after the puck had gotten past defenseman Johnny Boychuk at the Ducks’ blue line.

The sluggish second period followed a strong start for the Islanders.

They held a 16-5 shots advantage in the first period, taking the game’s first seven shots. That included defenseman Ryan Pulock blasting a shot from the right point off Gibson’s collarbone, leaving the goalie on the ice as the rebound went to defenseman Adam Pelech on the left. But Gibson managed to reach up with his glove to snare Pelech’s attempt at 1:12.

Anthony Beauvillier also hit the far post with a power-play shot from the left circle at 16:22, duplicating the post he hit during the Islanders’ 0-for-6 effort on the man advantage in Saturday night’s 2-1 overtime loss in San Jose.