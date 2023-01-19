Islanders shake up lineup, but lose last game of homestand to Bruins

Shaking up the lineup did not work for the Islanders in the finale to a disappointing homestand. But not much has been effective against the NHL-best Bruins this season.

Rising prospect William Dufour made his NHL debut and journeyman defenseman Dennis Cholowski played his first game for the Islanders after they were recalled from AHL Bridgeport for Wednesday night’s 4-1 loss at UBS Arena. Goalie Semyon Varlamov made his first start in five games with the Islanders also playing in Buffalo on Thursday night.

But the Islanders (23-19-4) went 0-for-6 on the power play — with Cholowski quarterbacking the second unit — generating five shots. They finished their longest homestand of the season 1-2-2, scoring eight total goals.

Dufour, who started on top-line center Mathew Barzal’s right wing along with Josh Bailey, logged just 6:48 and was benched in the second period after turnovers on the first two Bruins’ goals. Coach Lane Lambert inserted Dufour and Cholowski for fellow AHL callups Simon Holmstrom and Parker Wotherspoon, respectively.

Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for the Bruins (35-5-4), who have won three straight and seven of their last eight.

Varlamov, making just his second start since injuring his groin on Dec. 17, struggled with his rebound control and allowed at least one iffy goal in the second period.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, of Long Beach, floated a shortside one-timer past Varlamov’s blocker to tie it at 1-1 at 7:48 after Dufour was unable to clear the puck.

Dufour also could not control the puck along the wall on the sequence that led to defenseman Derek Forbort poking in a rebound to make it 2-1 at 11:00. Pavel Zacha’s initial wrist shot deflected off David Krejci before Varlamov got a piece of it.

Brad Marchand’s power-play goal on a tic-tac-toe passing sequence increased the Bruins lead to 3-1 at 5:03 of the third period. Trent Frederic, open at the net, capped the scoring at 15:38.

Dufour, who also lost ice time in the first period by not playing on special teams as the teams combined for six minutes of power plays, did not play in the second period after Forbort’s goal.

Still, the 6-2, 215-pound Dufour, a fifth-round pick in 2020, has rapidly become one of the organization’s best prospects with his combination of size and scoring ability.

He has 13 goals and 12 assists in 37 games for Bridgeport this season after finishing his junior career with a breakout 56 goals and 60 assists in 66 games for Saint John of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season. He was named the league’s MVP as the Sea Dogs won the Memorial Cup.

Dufour also had three goals and four assists in seven games as Team Canada won the gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships.

“I’m just excited to be here,” Dufour said. “I don’t want to have any pressure on myself. I just want to play my type of game that I play in Bridgeport this year. Move my feet and be physical and shoot the puck. Be responsible defensively.”

The Islanders pressured off the opening faceoff and led 1-0 after a strong first period.

Zach Parise scored the opening goal on a one-timer from the left circle at 15:41 after defenseman Sebastian Aho skated low into the corner, then backhanded a feed to the wide-open Parise. The Islanders could have gone to the first intermission with a two-goal lead for the second straight game — they lost 4-3 in overtime to the Capitals on Monday — but Barzal sailed a wide-open look from low in the left circle off target on a delayed penalty at 18:03.