TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 49° Good Evening
Few Clouds 49° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Long Island faithful all aboard on Isles’ move to Belmont

The primary fan base won’t miss the current train ride to Brooklyn.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, Isles fans attending the game vs. the Red Wings react to the news that the Islanders' arena bid might have been picked for Belmont Park. (Credit: Newsday/Robert Cassidy/Greg Inserillo)

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Sean McSwiggan and his sister, Tara, were Brooklyn-bound on a 4:50 p.m. LIRR train from Massapequa Tuesday. At a little after 6, they were out front of Barclays Center, ready to see the Islanders play. But they can’t wait until they’re Elmont-bound to see them play at a new arena.

The news flash came earlier in the day that Empire State Development had selected the Islanders’ proposal to build an 18,000-seat arena at Belmont Park. They will be returning to Long Island after playing from 1972 to 2015 at Nassau Coliseum. The McSwiggans were among several fans from the Island attending the game against Detroit who reacted with sheer joy.

“I love it,” said Sean, a junior at Misericordia University in Pennsylvania. “Back to Long island. It’s where they belong. It’s going to be a hockey-based arena. It’s going to be amazing. It’ll feel like the Coliseum all over again.”

Sources: Isles’ bid picked for Belmont Park

The Islanders’ bid includes an 18,000-seat, year-round arena that would host 150 events annually.

Tara, a kindergarten teacher in Massapequa, likes the logistical advantage.

“This is like such a commute,” she said. “We leave at what time, 4:30, just to get to a game. It’ll be easy to drive, train or drive. It’s just an easier commute, besides having them back there. They’re a Long Island team.”

Indeed, the team will be closer to its primary fan base, which should be able to get home earlier from night games, another common complaint.

“I’m very excited,” said West Hempstead’s Amy Zaum, attending with Robert Weinstein, a friend from Floral Park, who was equally excited. “All my friends who live out east that can’t get to these games will be coming back,” she added.

Fans will once again be able to tailgate in outdoor lots.

“It’s now 6; no time to drink some beers tailgating, because you can’t do it in a parking garage,” Hauppauge’s Jim Starace said. “So having that atmosphere would be great.”

The Islanders are still scheduled to play next season at Barclays, which has some obstructed views. They entered Tuesday averaging an NHL-worst 11,642 fans.

“I think it’ll be better for the players and (there will be) a lot more fans,” Mastic’s Alex Walden said.

Smithtown’s Aidan Buzard agrees. He said, “Coming on the train is really difficult. There really isn’t a lot of parking here. So I think it would bring in a lot of revenue, and also it’s good for the people from Long Island.”

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants Collins named Pro Bowl starter at safety
Nets center Tyler Zeller grabs a pass and Nets will use centers, forwards ‘by committee’
The Giants' roster will look very different next With future uncertain, Giants not looking ahead
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hopeful he AP: Yankees’ luxury tax for 2017 is $15.7M
New York Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. reacts Hardaway re-evaluated; no timetable for return
Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury steals second base in Mets, Yanks start off slow on ESPN telecasts