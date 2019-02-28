TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders fans at John Tavares' return to Nassau Coliseum

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Islanders fans flocked to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum for the Islanders' game against John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. It's Tavares' first game back at the Coliseum since leaving the Islanders in free agency on July 1, 2018.

New York Islanders fans cheer after a goal
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Islanders fans cheer after a goal in the first period against the Maple Leafs at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Fans cheer an New York Islanders goal in
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

John Tavares of the Maple Leafs warms up
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

John Tavares of the Maple Leafs warms up before a game against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Patrick Dowd of Bayshore holds a banner in
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Patrick Dowd of Bay Shore holds a banner in reference to former New York Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Fans pose for a photograph in front of
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Fans pose for a photograph in front of a banner in reference to former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Nick Martorano of Lindenhurst poses for a photograph
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Nick Martorano of Lindenhurst poses for a photograph with a jersey of former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Steven Silverman (L) of Cedarhurst and Charlie Summers
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Steven Silverman, left, of Cedarhurst and Charlie Summers of Rockville Centre pose for a photograph wearing jerseys of former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Christian Forte of East Quogue poses for a
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Christian Forte of East Quogue poses for a photograph with a jersey of former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

New York Islanders fans arrive for a game
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Islanders fans arrive for a game against the Maple Leafs at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

New York Islanders fans arrive for a game
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

New York Islanders fans arrive for a game
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

A New York Islanders fan wears a jersey
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

An Islanders fan wears a jersey of former Islander John Tavares, who will be playing for the Maple Leafs in his first game back on Long Island against the Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

A New York Islanders fan wears a jersey
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

John Tavares of the Maple Leafs warms up
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

A New York Islanders fan wears a jersey
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Fans react and hold up banners during player
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Fans react and hold up banners during player warmups before a game between the Islanders and the Maple Leafs at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Fans react and hold up banners during player
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

