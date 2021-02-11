TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders cheer the return of home fans, no matter how many

Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates a score

Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates a score during the second period of the game at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Any fans allowed in Nassau Coliseum will be a welcome change for the Islanders.

"It will be great," captain Anders Lee said before Thursday night’s home game against the Penguins. "Any Islanders fan that has a chance to come into the building, I think they’ll make their presence known, that’s for sure. So, I’m looking forward to that."

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Wednesday that, beginning on Feb. 23, arenas and stadiums in the state can admit up to 10% of their capacity. Fans will be required to wear masks and be socially distant in the buildings and all attendees will have to present a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of the event.

It means up to 1,391 fans will be allowed to attend Islanders games, starting with a home game against the Bruins on Feb. 25. In all, the Islanders will have 22 regular-season home games in which limited fan attendance will be permitted.

"They’re a big part of everything," coach Barry Trotz said. "We miss them. It will put some energy in the building."

Added Mathew Barzal, "Whether it’s 1,000 fans or 5,000 fans, it’s just going to be exciting to have some people in the crowd and some cheering going on. We miss the fans. Me, especially, I miss the fans out there. They bring a certain type of energy when you’re out there, it’s just different having people in the building."

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

New York Sports

Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer runs the Boyer will return as Saleh's special teams coordinator
Artemi Panarin at Rangers training camp on July Rangers' Panarin could be sidelined by lower-body injury
A general view of the Yankees home opener Yankees to open season with matinee vs. Jays in Bronx
Mathew Barzal #13 of the Islanders skates against For Islanders, it's the February of the Penguins
Crew chief Mike Wheeler of the #23 Door LI's Wheeler teams with Bubba Wallace, Michael Jordan in NASCAR
The Barclays Center in Brooklyn is seen here. Cuomo: Sports arenas can host fans at 10% capacity starting Feb. 23
Didn’t find what you were looking for?