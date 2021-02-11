Islanders cheer the return of home fans, no matter how many

Any fans allowed in Nassau Coliseum will be a welcome change for the Islanders.

"It will be great," captain Anders Lee said before Thursday night’s home game against the Penguins. "Any Islanders fan that has a chance to come into the building, I think they’ll make their presence known, that’s for sure. So, I’m looking forward to that."

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Wednesday that, beginning on Feb. 23, arenas and stadiums in the state can admit up to 10% of their capacity. Fans will be required to wear masks and be socially distant in the buildings and all attendees will have to present a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of the event.

It means up to 1,391 fans will be allowed to attend Islanders games, starting with a home game against the Bruins on Feb. 25. In all, the Islanders will have 22 regular-season home games in which limited fan attendance will be permitted.

Island Ice Ep. 70: Big games vs. Penguins, fans back at the Coliseum, Andrew's Answers Host Andrew Gross talks about the return of fans to the Coliseum, upcoming games vs. Pittsburgh, plus what the Isles may do with Sorokin in Andrew's Answers.

"They’re a big part of everything," coach Barry Trotz said. "We miss them. It will put some energy in the building."

Added Mathew Barzal, "Whether it’s 1,000 fans or 5,000 fans, it’s just going to be exciting to have some people in the crowd and some cheering going on. We miss the fans. Me, especially, I miss the fans out there. They bring a certain type of energy when you’re out there, it’s just different having people in the building."