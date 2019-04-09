It's a party 31 years in the making.

Nearly 14,000 rabid New York Islanders fans, who have waited faithfully since 1988 to open a playoff series at home — through indignities too numerous to count — are ready to rock the Old Barn Wednesday night in Uniondale against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

To quote the team's animated rallying cry: "Yes! Yes! Yes!"

While the puck doesn't drop at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum until 7:30 p.m., Alex Klein of Roslyn Heights and five college friends from Great Neck, Merrick and Holbrook plan to pack into his converted school bus, outfitted with unmistakable Islanders logos and flags, to get to the arena by noon to tailgate.

The steak and ribs were already marinating Tuesday afternoon. The shrimp scampi and sliders were being prepared. And don't forget the blue and orange jello shots.

"I hope the Coliseum personnel have tightened the bolts on the roof," said Klein, 52, who works in sales and is a part-time amateur hockey referee. "Because the roof of the Coliseum is going to literally blow off."

The pent-up enthusiasm should be no surprise. The Islanders' downtrodden, yet passionately devoted fan base has been through it all.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Decades of hockey that ranged from atrocious to mediocre. A con man owner who went to prison for fraud. A $3.8 billion renovation project that was rejected by the Town of Hempstead because it was too dense. A public referendum to build a new arena voted down by Nassau taxpayers because it was too costly. A move to Brooklyn that proved to be a poor fit for hockey and an uncomfortable commute for fans. And, finally, a part-time move back to their former digs on Hempstead Turnpike — an arena that's been downsized and renovated — while a new arena is planned at Belmont Park

"We're perpetually the underdogs," said Bob Corsarie, a Long Island transplant now living in Naples, Florida. "Perpetually in the shadow of the Rangers. But the Islanders fans have a sense of community."

Corsarie, 49, who works in financial services, plans to hop on a flight Wednesday morning for LaGuardia to attend the playoff opener Wednesday with his nephew, Anthony. Corsarie's daughter, Kaitlyn, 15, plans to join him Friday for Game 2 at home and then it's off to Game 3 in Pittsburgh.

And while Corsarie has been to 30 of 31 NHL arenas — he's yet to make it to Ottawa — he said the playoff atmosphere at the Coliseum is unique.

"There's nothing like it anywhere," he said. "You can feel every moment."

The Islanders last played playoff hockey during the 2014-15 season — the final year of the old Coliseum, when they lost in seven games to the Washington Capitals. The following season they would win their first round series against the Florida Panthers but lose in the second round against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

But that was in Brooklyn. In an arena built for basketball with no legacy of the team's historic four consecutive Stanley Cups. And as fans are quick to point out: no place to tailgate.

The Coliseum, while maligned for its cramped corridors, lack of public transportation and scant luxury boxes, has an entirely different feel. From the sea of fans clad in blue and orange jerseys grilling in the parking lot before games to the piercing noise inside the arena reverberating off the ceiling, creating a giant echo chamber, the Coliseum is a special place for playoff hockey, fans say.

Take, for example, Christopher Flanagan of Putnam County. The self-professed Islanders' "fanatic" plans to pull his fourth-grade son, Christopher Jr., out of school early Wednesday to beat the traffic to the Coliseum. Father and son plan to break out the sticks and play street hockey through the asphalt parking lot to get amped up for game time.

"It's just so cool to be able to do this with my son," Flanagan said. "It's really special. It's going to be a great day."