The Islanders had one reason to be happy on an otherwise disappointing Sunday.

Coach Barry Trotz was able to FaceTime with former Islander Leo Komarov as he celebrated winning an Olympic gold with Finland before the Islanders' 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens at UBS Arena.

Former Islander Valtteri Filppula also won gold with Finland.

Trotz sidestepped the question of whether Komarov, now playing in the KHL after the final season of his four-year, $12 million deal was terminated on Nov. 14, was a missing intangible for the Islanders.

"I don’t know if you can put that on Leo," Trotz said. "But I can just speak for Leo. Leo is an intangible. He is a glue guy. A lot of the analytic people don’t understand what Leo Komarov does. What kind of teammate he is.

"I FaceTimed him today with our guys that were skating this morning just because he had a big impact. I’m really happy for Leo, not only Leo but his whole country. He was beaming with the medal around his neck for a number of reasons. He’s been up all night and having fun."

The NHL did not send its players to the Winter Games for the second straight Olympics. But the players still paid attention.

"It’s good for those guys," Brock Nelson said. "I’m sure a lot of guys wanted to go over here and weren’t able to. The guys that were able to go, it’s still an extreme honor."

Watchful eyes

The number of scouts attending each game grows as the March 21 trade deadline approaches. And sometimes opposing general managers. Avalanche GM Joe Sakic was at UBS Arena for Sunday’s game, most likely scouting for defense help for his playoff-bound team. Colorado is considered one of the Stanley Cup favorites.

Not so easy

Sunday’s defeat meant the Islanders have lost to two of the NHL’s four last-place teams at UBS Arena within three weeks while totaling just two goals. The expansion Seattle Kraken blanked the Islanders, 3-0, on Feb. 2 for that franchise’s first-ever shutout.

Isles files

Kyle Palmieri’s power-play goal gave him three goals in three games since returning to the lineup after a three-game absence, the first to attend the birth of his first child and the last two as healthy scratches … The Islanders started the second period with a five-on-three power play that lasted 37 seconds, their first five-on-three advantage this season. But they did not generate a shot while two men up … Nelson has five goals in two games against the Canadiens this season … Montreal was 0-for-2 on the power play as the Islanders allowed two or fewer man advantages for the 13th straight game. The Islanders’ penalty kill is 17-for-20 in that span.