CALGARY, Alberta – This time, the Islanders couldn’t complete the improbable rally in a game that grew increasingly chippy.

The Flames were the decidedly better team in all phases on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome and punctuated that with two third-period goals within 29 seconds. So, while the Islanders again managed to erase a two-goal deficit, they still lost, 4-2, to open a three-game Western Canada swing.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders (35-18-6) had won a franchise record five straight games after falling behind 2-0. But the Pacific Division-leading Flames (37-16-7), now 19-5-5 at home, out-chanced the Islanders, 68-47. The teams meet again Tuesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Thomas Greiss made 28 saves and the Flames’ Mike Smith stopped 17 shots. It was the most goals the Islanders have allowed since a 4-3 loss to the visiting Hurricanes on Jan. 8.

Anders Lee, reaching the 20-goal mark for the fourth straight season, tied the score from the slot at 2 at 1:18 of the third period. But the Flames quickly regained control.

Austin Czarnik was credited with the go-ahead goal to make it 3-2 at 6:10 as the puck deflected in off the Islanders’ Leo Komarov.

Defenseman Nick Leddy was promptly whistled for interference and Johnny Gaudreau connected from the left circle on a power-play goal at 6:39.

There are certain similarities between the division leaders, starting with a new coach behind each bench. Barry Trotz has invigorated the Islanders, who have not made the playoffs since 2016, after winning the Stanley Cup with the Capitals last season. And Bill Peters has overseen a turnaround in Calgary — the Flames finished 11 points out of a playoff spot last season — after four seasons with the Hurricanes.

But whereas the Islanders have allowed the fewest goals in the NHL, the Flames are now second behind the Lightning for the most goals scored in the league.

“He brought a lot of the same type of style Carolina played,” Trotz said. “They’re aggressive on the puck. Calgary always had very active defensemen and it fits in well with the pressure they apply.”

The Islanders certainly had trouble with the Flames’ up-tempo style, lagging well behind in puck possession and being outshot 23-7 after two periods.

Yet despite a second straight dominant period — the Flames held an 11-4 shot advantage in the second — the Islanders managed to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Casey Cizikas got himself near the Flames’ crease and knocked in a backhander at 9:51 for the only goal of the period. The fourth-line center extended his career high to 16 goals with his fourth goal in four games. Josh Bailey extended his point streak to three games with the primary assist, giving him a goal and four assists in that span.

The Islanders came out in the first period and looked like a team that had not played since Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Oilers at the Coliseum, the longest remaining layoff in their schedule.They were outshot 12-3 and outskated as they consistently were beaten in one-on-one-battles and in races to the puck.

Worse, they struggled with their signature defensive structure, too often letting the Flames get behind them and establish position near the crease.

The Flames took a 1-0 lead at 5:00 of the first period — the Islanders had yet to get their first shot — as Mikael Backlund got to the crease after taking Michael Frolik’s feed on a two-on-one rush and deked out Greiss.

Former Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic scored his first goal in three games against his former team with a blast from the right point to make it 2-0 at 15:59 of the first period.