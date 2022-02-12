The Islanders traveling across Western Canada has brought back vivid memories of the days leading to the NHL pausing its season in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They faced the Flames on Saturday night at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. That’s where the team was on March 12, 2020, when instead of conducting a morning skate and playing a game that night, the Islanders headed home, not to play again for more than four months. They ultimately reached the Eastern Conference final in the Edmonton playoff bubble.

The Islanders’ last game before the pause was on March 10, 2020 in Vancouver. The Islanders opened this four-game road trip with a 6-3 win in Vancouver on Wednesday before losing, 3-1, on Friday night in Edmonton.

"It’s a little weird," coach Barry Trotz said. "This trip has brought different memories. Sort of the same sort of trip. So there were some strange feelings. In Calgary, we’re back at the same hotel where we got the news. We left after supper that day and flew back to New York. It seems like it was 10 years ago but it also seems like it was yesterday. It is sort of surreal."

It’s also been a little weird for the Islanders to be on the road. They played just four games away from UBS Arena between Nov. 20-Feb. 2.

The Islanders will head to Buffalo and have a day off on Super Bowl Sunday before ending the road trip against the Sabres on Tuesday night.

"It’s always good to be at home but, as a team, we have such a good group that when we travel, it gives us a chance to keep bonding," Jean-Gabriel Pageau said. "We like to be together, to have fun, to chat. To play after that just makes it easier."