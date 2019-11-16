Islanders slip past Flyers in shootout

PHILADELPHIA – The streak continues, however improbable that seemed after two periods.

But perhaps the bigger picture is that the Islanders, on a night when they didn’t get many of the bounces they’ve gotten during their 14-game point streak, were resilient enough to erase a three-goal deficit in the third period and beat the Flyers, 4-3, in a shootout on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

“We kind of just chipped away,” said Anthony Beauvillier, who scored twice, including the equalizer at 17:56 as he got to the crease for an unassisted goal. “We played the Islander way and it’s been successful so far.”

The Islanders (14-3-1), with 21-year-old Finnish forward Otto Koivula making his NHL debut, are now on a 13-0-1 run and still have not lost in regulation since a 5-2 defeat at Carolina on Oct. 11.

The franchise’s longest point streak was the club-best 15-game winning streak from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 1982 and these Islanders can match that when they start a home-and-home series with the Penguins on Tuesday night at Pittsburgh.

“We were definitely in a hole going into the third,” said Mathew Barzal, whose power-play goal at 13:34 brought the Islanders within 3-2. “At that point, you just want to go out there and try and get the one and go from there. Beau got us going midway through the period. I don’t know what it is from this group but we kind of knew we’d be in the fight right to the end.”

“We knew if we could get one, the dike could break a little bit,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz added. “That’s the way we felt on the bench. We weren’t playing poorly. We weren’t finding the back of the net. We didn’t get frustrated. We didn’t deviate We didn’t quit.”

Brian Elliott, in his first start in four games, made 33 saves for the Flyers (10-6-4) but allowed shootout goals to Jordan Eberle and Barzal.

The Islanders’ Thomas Greiss stopped 29 shots, then turned aside Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux in the shootout to extend his winning streak to seven games.

“We were just focusing on getting the first one and very confident in how the game went,” Greiss said. “Just get the first one and they fold down a little bit and get a little shaky and we just kept pressuring them.”

“I think we have an ultimate belief in everyone in here,” added Brock Nelson, who had two assists, including feeding Barzal in the low slot for his power-play goal.

Beauvillier started the comeback by slipping a backhander through Elliott’s pads to finish an odd-man rush at 7:46 of the third period.

The Flyers scored on their first shot, Couturier’s wrister from the right circle at 1:38 of the first period off an odd-man rush. Defenseman Ivan Provorov’s power-play one-timer from the right point made it 2-0 with 23.1 seconds left in the first period.

Oskar Lindblom then beat an unscreened Greiss from the left circle to make it 3-0 at 12:20 of the second period.

Eberle missed a wide-open net with a backhander in the first period. In the second period, Elliott sprawled to rob Nelson from the right post on a power-play chance at 15:07 and Casey Cizikas rang one off the post off a four-on-one rush at 16:37, summing up the Islanders’ night to that point.

The game marked the start of a stretch of 10 of 13 on the road after the Islanders started the season with 12 of 17 at home.



