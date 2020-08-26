There were so many questions when the schedule for their second-round playoff series came out, about how Islanders coach Barry Trotz would manage his lineup, and his goaltenders. Would he stay with Semyon Varlamov in both ends of the two back-to-backs, or might he turn to Thomas Greiss at some point?

Well, in Game 2 of the series against the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday in Toronto, Varlamov broke Billy Smith’s team record for consecutive shutout minutes, but when he allowed three goals in the first period, Trotz pulled and inserted Greiss. And now, after Greiss played well in the Islanders’ 4-3 loss in overtime, the question to Trotz has to be: Will you stick with Greiss or go back to Varlamov for Game 3 Thursday?

“That's the coach's decision,’’ Greiss said when asked if he could play Thursday. “We'll see what happens there, but I'm always ready.’’

Trotz was asked which goaltender would start in Game 3. He didn’t answer.

Varlamov had thrown shutouts in consecutive games, blanking the Washington Capitals, 4-0, in the clinching Game 5 of the Isles’ first-round series on Friday, and then beating the Flyers 4-0 in Game 1 of the current series on Monday. He entered the game not having not allowed a goal in 136 minutes and 20 seconds, 39 seconds shy of Smith’s franchise record of 136:59. He broke the record when the game hit the 40-second mark.

But Hayes ended the shutout streak with a precise shot into the upper left corner at 1:57, halting it at 138:17. Hayes beat him again at 9:43, and Sean Couturier scored at 15:09 to make it 3-0. All three shots beat Varlamov on the near post – and all on the stick side – and Trotz made the change. Varlamov had allowed three goals on 10 shots.

“I was looking for a spark,’’ Trotz said afterward. “I thought you know we didn't help (Varlamov) enough, and… I just was looking for something a little bit different. Not his fault. we didn't give enough support there.

“We can share the blame as a group,’’ he said. “And we have to refocus for tomorrow.’’

Greiss played the third period of the warmup game against the Rangers on July 29, but Varlamov started the Isles’ first 11 postseason games, leading them to a four-game qualifying series win over Florida and the win over Washington. The last meaningful game Greiss had played had been March 7, a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina.

But he looked just fine in stopping 20 of 21 shots in his 47:32 of work.

“Our goalie coaches have done a good job (of) keeping me sharp and keeping me going at practice,’’ Greiss said. “I felt good out there. It wasn't bad.’’

Phillippe Myers’ game-winner – a right point shot that deflected off Anders Lee’s stick, hit the ice and bounced up over Greiss’ catching glove at 2:41 of the overtime – was the only shot to beat him.

“I thought he was solid,’’ Trotz said of Greiss. “He looked very comfortable, which is a great sign. That's a positive for his attitude and his work ethic with our goaltending department. And, you know, as we say, you have to be ready in the playoffs. And he was definitely ready.’’