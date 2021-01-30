When Matt Martin thinks about playing 700 games in the NHL, a milestone the Islanders’ left wing reached on Saturday night at Philadelphia, it’s the league’s evolution since his debut in 2010 that stands out.

"The game’s changed a lot since I first came in the league," Martin said. "When I first came here, it was all about getting bigger, bigger, bigger. For the last three or four years, it’s kind of been a little back the other way. We’re trying to get skinnier and lighter. The rules have changed. And you’ve got to continue to evolve if you want to stay in this league."

Martin, 31, is in the first season of a four-year, $6 million extension. His value has been as a key component to the fourth-line trio with Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck.

Lou Lamoriello’s first trade as Islanders president and general manager was to re-acquire Martin from the Maple Leafs on July 3, 2018. Lamoriello, then Toronto’s GM, lured Martin from the Islanders with a four-year, $10 million deal in 2016.

"He’s been able to play in a little bit of two eras and he’s been effective," coach Barry Trotz said.

Isles files

Trotz said there was no timetable for Anthony Beauvillier (injured reserve/lower body) to return but he is progressing and Trotz was hopeful he’d be available this week . . . Josh Bailey played in his 873rd career game, moving past Hall of Famer Clark Gillies for third place on the Islanders’ all-time list . . . Mathew Barzal played in his 240th consecutive game, tying J.P. Parise for eighth place on the Islanders’ all-time list . . . Defenseman Ryan Pulock played after being a game-time decision. Pulock was in discomfort late in Thursday’s 6-3 loss at Washington . . . Goalie Ilya Sorokin is temporarily on the taxi squad but likely to start Sunday night at Philadelphia . . . Defenseman Sebastian Aho, and wingers Ross Johnston and Michael Dal Colle were the extras.