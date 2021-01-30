The Islanders have spent too much time on this five-game road trip chasing the action and out of sync offensively. Their identity as blue-collar workers had gone missing.

They again were passive and sloppy early on Saturday night.

And then the Islanders started doing everything they need to do as they rallied from a two-goal deficit in the first period, save for the game’s final play.

The end result was disappoint as the Islanders’ losing streak extended to four with a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

But there will plenty to build upon from this loss when the teams meet again Sunday night at Philadelphia as the Islanders conclude the road trip.

Scott Laughton scored at 3:16 of overtime after Brock Nelson could not control the puck in the offensive zone. Laughton got the puck at the Islanders’ blue line, skated through the slot and around rookie defenseman Noah Dobson, then beat Semyon Varlamov (14 saves) with a sharp-angle shot from the left as the goalie likely could have positioned himself better.

It was the teams’ first meeting since the Islanders eliminated the Flyers in a seven-game, second-round series and the Flyers certainly looked motivated by that loss. All three of the Flyers’ win in that series in which they nearly rallied from a 3-1 series deficit, came in overtime.

What fueled the Islanders’ first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 1993 – they lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Lightning in six games – was a four-line balance with a mix of production and physical presence. That has been very inconsistent this season, other than from Mathew Barzal’s top line with Jordan Eberle and captain Anders Lee.

Nelson’s second line with Josh Bailey — with Leo Komarov subbing for the injured Anthony Beauvillier — has looked nothing like it did in its brilliant postseason run. Coach Barry Trotz had rookies Kieffer Bellows and Oliver Wahlstrom with third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Casey Cizikas’s trio with Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin has not been the identity-setter that Trotz needs.

"We’ve just got to get back to the identity – winning battles, competing," Eberle said before the game. "We know the way we need to play to have success. We’ve done it. You have all the ingredients there. It’s just a matter of going out and doing it. I have no question in my mind that this group will turn it around and start getting going."

Trotz started the second period flip-flopping Eberle and Bailey and the line changes seemed to spark the Islanders.

Uncharacteristically, the Islanders struggled defensively in the first period as the Flyers took a 2-0 lead with two, backdoor, tap-in goals at the left post against Varlamov.

Jakub Voracek made it 1-0 at 3:38 off a give-and-go feed from Claude Giroux after the Islanders’ Clutterbuck turned the puck over in the neutral zone. Kevin Hayes nudged in James van Riemsdyk’s feed for a 2-0 lead at 13:55 after Komarov tried exiting the defensive zone without the puck. The Flyers, who entered the game with the largest negative shot differential in the NHL, held a 6-2 shot advantage with Hayes’ goal, with Bellows taking both of the Islanders’ shots.

And it marked eight straight goals against the Islanders, starting with the Capitals’ five-goal, second-period in Thursday’s 6-3 loss at Washington.

But Eberle brought the Islanders within 2-1 of the Flyers at 7:31 of the second period with a one-timer from the low slot past Carter Hart (26 saves) off defenseman Adam Pelech’s feed and defenseman Scott Mayfield tied it at 2-2 at 11:46 with a shot from the right point through traffic.