There was a buzzing energy in the building with season-ticket holders back in a limited capacity at Nassau Coliseum. But it didn’t energize the initially-sluggish Islanders until the third period.

The 1,391 fans — the allowed 10% of capacity — wound up nearly witnessing a stirring comeback. Instead, the Islanders’ three-goal third-period rally fell short as Oskar Lindblom’s second goal gave the Flyers a 4-3 win on Thursday night at Nassau Coliseum as the teams opened a three-game series.

And it left coach Barry Trotz at a loss to explain a performance that ranged from flat to awful over the first 40 minutes and defenseman Scott Mayfield’s two mental errors that led to the winning goal after the Flyers lost 9-0 to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The Islanders (19-8-4) lost for the first time in regulation on home ice after going 12-0-2 without the season-ticket holders.

"I can’t account for it or give you a real logical explanation for that at all," Trotz said. "We didn’t execute. We didn’t win very many battles and we dug ourselves a real big hole. Why? I have no idea. The first period we looked a little flat, which was surprising. I knew that Philly would be very determined. The second period, our execution was poor. When you need to go north, we kept going south."

So, it’s a two-game losing streak after Tuesday’s 3-1 road defeat to the Capitals snapped a nine-game winning streak and 11-0-1 run. It was their fourth game without Anders Lee (torn right anterior cruciate ligament) but their first since president and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced the captain would miss the remainder of the season.

"I’m not going to have any excuses," Trotz said. "I was disappointed. I’m disappointed in our push in the second and just our thought process of how to play the game. Not enough detail. You knew that you’re going to have to play with some weight against this team that’s going to be very determined. It wasn’t a good enough effort.

"I like the fact that we came back. And then we shoot ourselves in the foot."

Lindblom beat Semyon Varlamov (27 saves) from the slot at 17:38 of the third period for the winner with Mayfield giving him too much room to operate. The Flyers had won an offensive-zone draw after Mayfield iced the puck as the Flyers looked to make a line change.

It prevented the Islanders from gaining at least a point, even if their 60-minute effort didn’t deserve it.

"Anytime you come back from three goals, that’s what you’re hoping for, to tie it up," said defenseman Nick Leddy, who assisted on all three of the Islanders’ goals. "Things happen in games. It’s a game of mistakes. We got to our game in the third. Just one play got us."

The Flyers’ Carter Hart made 22 saves but Michael Dal Colle ended his shutout bid with a wrister from the left at 7:53 of the third, the Islanders’ first shot of the period and his first goal in 32 games.

Defenseman Sebastian Aho followed with his first NHL goal since Jan. 7, 2018 to make it 3-2 at 13:53 and rookie Oliver Wahlstrom tied it at 3 at 14:27 off Leddy’s cross-ice feed.

Boos actually followed the Islanders off the ice following their lifeless effort in the Flyers’ three-goal second period.

Defenseman Andy Greene left Lindblom open at the crease to knock in a rebound at 2:26. Claude Giroux’s deflection made it 2-0 at 10:04 and Jakub Voracek pushed that to 3-0 at 14:01 off a three-on-two rush.