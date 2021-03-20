It’s been a long road back to the Islanders’ lineup for Thomas Hickey who dressed for Saturday night’s game against the Flyers at Nassau Coliseum.

That marked the first time the 32-year-old Hickey has dressed for the Islanders since May 3, 2019 as the Hurricanes completed their four-game sweep of the Islanders in the second round of the playoffs.

A concussion that season cost him his spot in the Islanders’ lineup to the since-traded Devon Toews. Last season, a concussion and other injuries limited him to 14 games for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

But coach Barry Trotz inserted him for Sebastian Aho, who had played the previous three games and, like Hickey, has been on the roster all season.

Noah Dobson remained on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list and missed his fourth straight game.

"You’re part of the team but you haven’t been in the lineup," Trotz said. "The quality of work he does, day in and day out, is exceptional. It tells you a lot about Thomas."

Trotz also inserted Leo Komarov for rookie Kieffer Bellows on Mathew Barzal’s top line with Jordan Eberle as he searches for the right combination with captain Anders Lee (right ACL) out for the season.

What to expect

Trotz has not seen Anatolii Golyshev play in person and did not know when the newly-signed KHL star would be able to practice with the Islanders. But Trotz has watched video of the 26-year-old forward, who set franchise records with 109 goals and 220 points in his eight seasons with Yekaterinburg Avtomobilist.

"He’s an intelligent player," Trotz said. "He likes to get available. He makes pretty good plays. He seems to have a knack for the net. He’s not overly big (5-7, 187 pounds) but he’s got really good hockey instincts."