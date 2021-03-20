The lineup was different for the Islanders. More importantly, the effort was, too.

Casey Cizikas scored twice and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Jordan Eberle, Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey also snapped goal droughts as the Islanders, paced by a four-goal first period, won the middle match of a three-game series with the Flyers, 6-1, on Saturday night before a sell-out crowd of 1,400 at Nassau Coliseum.

Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves for the Islanders (20-8-4), who snapped a two-game losing slide.

The Islanders were passive, sloppy and without energy over the first two periods of a 4-3 loss to the Flyers on Thursday night at the Coliseum. They did score three goals in the third period before allowing Oskar Lindblom’s late winner. The teams also play Monday night in Philadelphia.

Now, it’s the Flyers who must rebound from a disinterested performance.

"There’s obviously certain areas that we can be better at," defenseman Andy Greene said before the game. "At the same time, it’s going to happen throughout the season, especially this crazy year that we’ve been playing through. The important thing is not to let it turn into an extended period of time."

Coach Barry Trotz shuffled his lineup to coax a more cohesive effort.

He inserted defenseman Thomas Hickey, who responded with two assists in his first NHL regular-season game since April 4, 2019, and placed Leo Komarov on the top line with center Mathew Barzal and Eberle.

Hickey was paired with Scott Mayfield while Trotz paired Greene with Nick Leddy.

Trotz also flip-flopped left wings Michael Dal Colle and Beauvillier, elevating Dal Colle to Brock Nelson’s line with Josh Bailey while Beauvillier skated with Pageau and rookie Oliver Wahlstrom.

The Islanders scored their first three first-period goals within three minutes, 52 seconds and had four goals on their first 12 shots against Carter Hart (22 saves).

It started with Pageau’s power-play goal at 6:11 as he easily knocked in the rebound of rookie Oliver Wahlstrom’s initial shot from the left. It snapped a nine-game goal drought for Pageau.

Then, Eberle snapped an eight-game goal drought, finishing a scramble at the Flyers’ crease at 8:01 after Hickey skated the puck around the net for the secondary assist.

Beauvillier scored his first goal in nine games at 9:45 of the third period to make it 5-1 as defenseman Nate Prosser turned the puck over deep in the Flyers zone.

Bailey’s first goal in five games and just his second in 12 games made it 6-1 at 15:46 as Hart’s attempted clearing pass went right to him.

Casey Cizikas had made it 3-0 at 10:03 with an unassisted wrist shot from the left off a turnover. Cizikas then took Hickey’s cross-ice feed to make it 4-0 at 15:25. They were Cizikas’ first goals in seven games.

Hart denied Cizikas his first career hat trick — it was his fifth, two-goal game — with a glove save on his chance from the crease at 5:16 of the first period.

Joel Farabee’s goal from the right off a two-on-one rush cut the Islanders’ lead to 4-1 at 17:52 of the first period.

Neither team scored in the second period but Sorokin was at his best in making 11 saves. That included two on the Flyers’ second power play with Cal Clutterbuck off for tripping at 13:06 and three more in the ensuing sequence as they continued to hem the Islanders in their own end.

The Islanders did have chances earlier in the second period, with Dal Colle hitting the post and Komarov shooting wide to the short side off Barzal’s feed across the crease.