Anders Lee is back with his Islanders’ teammates.

Sort of.

The injured captain, out for the season with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament, has been present at the team’s practice facility. Saturday night’s match against the Flyers at Nassau Coliseum was the second in a season-high, six-game homestand, meaning Lee can be around the team and not just rehabbing alone.

"Anders has been in and out of the rink and guys see him and keep in touch," Brock Nelson said. "He’s not going away with the injury and taking a backseat. He’s still going to be here for all the guys as we try to be for him through a time that’s tough. He’s an important voice for us. You’d like to have him out there playing with us and on the ice leading us. He’ll do that still now."

Lee was injured on March 11 and the Islanders promptly departed on a three-game trip and played seven of nine on the road prior to this homestand.

"It was a little tough for him," coach Barry Trotz said. "He was missing the group a little bit. He was in [on Saturday], he’s in good spirits and he still has that leadership ability that I marvel at."

Isles files

Radio play-by-play voice Chris King missed his second straight game because of COVID-19 protocols. Alan Fuehring, the radio voice for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, subbed to call his first-ever NHL game. Greg Picker, who did the radio play-by-play for Thursday’s 8-4 win over the Capitals, returned to his usual duties as radio analyst . . .Defenseman Nick Leddy played in his 500th game with the Islanders. He’s also played 258 games and won a Stanley Cup with Chicago…Goalie Cory Schneider, defenseman Sebastian Aho and Austin Czarnik were the healthy scratches.