Sometimes they start fast, and sometimes they don’t. But the one thing the Islanders can count on in these playoffs is that they always finish strong.

Barry Trotz’s team has simply owned the third period in this postseason, outlasting teams, and wearing them down. They did it again Sunday, dominating the final 20 minutes against the Philadelphia Flyers to bully their way to a 3-2 victory in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the second-round playoff series at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. They can close out the top-seeded Flyers in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Throughout this postseason in the Toronto bubble, the Islanders have outscored their opponents 19-5 in the third period, including outscoring the Flyers, 8-1 in this series. Sunday’s game was tied 1-1 entering the third until goals by Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brock Nelson (his second of the game) opened a 3-1 lead. The Flyers, with goaltender Brian Elliott pulled, got their first third-period goal of the series with 1:05 remaining to make it 3-2, but the Islanders ran out the clock from there. On one play, defenseman Scott Mayfield pinned the puck in the corner for more than 20 seconds.

“There was a minute to go after they made it 3-2,’’ a proud Trotz said. “And they really didn't have anything after that. And that is how you win. That is a commitment level you need. And you know that battle in the corner for 25 seconds. It doesn't seem like a long time but when everybody's pulling on you and ... you have to hold on with all your might. (Mayfield) did a really good job in the corner ... not allowing them to get anything out of it.’’

Pageau has been one of the big reasons for the Islanders’ ability to win the third periods in the postseason. Always known as a big-time playoff performer with Ottawa, he came to the Islanders at the trade deadline for the cost of first- and second-round picks in 2020, and a third-rounder in 2022, and then he signed a six-year contract extension worth $30 million. His goal Sunday was his seventh of the postseason and his third in the series against the Flyers, all of them in the third period.

“I can't say enough good things about him as a person and as a player,’’ Josh Bailey said of Pageau. “He's really brought a lot to our dressing room (and) I think, really rounded out our, our forward group … one of those guys you can put in any situation. The moment's never too big, and he's found a way to just keep producing and score some timely goals for us.’’

Pageau admitted the first two periods “wasn’t our best,’’ and said goaltender Thomas Greiss (36 saves) kept them in it. In the third, he said, “we just had to refocus and look at what was working and what wasn't working for us.

“I thought everyone showed up in the third period, and brought their best, and that's why we came out on top,’’ he said. “And the team is really good in the third period.’’