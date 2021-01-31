Rookie goalie Ilya Sorokin finally got some offensive support. But the Islanders still ended their road trip without a victory.

Kevin Hayes’ power-play goal at 4:22 of overtime with Mathew Barzal in the penalty box for high sticking lifted the Flyers to a 4-3 win at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday night. The Flyers got a hat trick from Joel Farabee and the Islanders, despite rallying from a two-goal deficit in the third period, finished the trip 0-3-2.

The Islanders had rallied from a two-goal, first-period deficit before losing, 3-2, in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Sorokin, who made his surprise NHL debut in a 5-0 loss to the Rangers on Jan. 16 after Semyon Varlamov was hurt in warmups and was also in net for a 2-0 loss at New Jersey on Jan. 24, made 25 saves. That included stretching to rob Claude Giroux off an odd-man rush at 17:16 of the third period.

Brian Elliott stopped 33 shots for the Flyers.

The Islanders pulled within 3-2 at 1:03 of the third period as Josh Bailey, with his first goal of the season, deflected Ryan Pulock’s shot from the right point. Barzal tied it at 3-3 at 6:27, going to the crease and taking the feed from captain Anders Lee, who raced to the puck along the left wall on a two-on-one rush.

Coach Barry Trotz, with his team playing on back-to-back nights for the first time this season, replaced rookies Oliver Wahlstrom and Kieffer Bellows with Dmytro Timashov and Austin Czarnik (both players made their Islanders’ debuts).

Timashov skated on Brock Nelson’s left wing along with Jordan Eberle while Czarnik was on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third line with Michael Dal Colle. Czarnik also joined Barzal’s top power-play unit, with Pulock switching to the second unit.

Defenseman Nick Leddy and the second power-play unit tied the game at 1-1 just 38 seconds into the second period.

One good sign has been the defensemen chipping in more. Scott Mayfield had a goal on Saturday and Leddy and Adam Pelech each had an assist.

"We’ve got big D-men with long reaches," Barzal said before the game. "When they make it tough on their forwards to enter the zone and breaking pucks out, it makes it easier on us forwards. Then, we’re working as a five-man unit."

But Sunday’s second period quickly went downhill after Leddy’s power-play goal.

Farabee regained the lead for the Flyers at 2:19 as he was left unchecked in the left circle for a one-timer off van Riemsdyk’s feed. Farabee completed his first career hat trick at 15:52 as he battled defenseman Scott Mayfield for position in front of Sorokin. Defenseman Phil Myers’ shot deflected in through the traffic.

Sorokin also had to make a shorthanded save on Michael Raffl at 10:35 after the out-of-sync Islanders left the puck free in their zone.

It was confounding because the Islanders carried over their dominant play in Saturday’s second and third periods into Sunday’s first period, outshooting the Flyers 13-6, keeping the puck deep in the offensive zone and establishing a strong forecheck.

Meanwhile, Sorokin, highly-touted for his limber athleticism, stretched far to his left to rob Jakub Voracek’s power-play shot at 10:18 of the first period. The Islanders also held the Flyers without a shot on a five-on-three power play that lasted one minute, 17 seconds after Brock Nelson tripped Voracek at 10:54.

The Flyers went ahead, 1-0, at 18:42 when van Riemsdyk stopped Nelson’s attempted pass up the wall and fed it to Farabee, who lifted his shot.

But replays showed the play likely should have been whistled dead for icing.